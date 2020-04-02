“Young Sheldon,” 7 p.m. on CBS When Sheldon learns the house next door is for sale, he takes it upon himself to find the perfect neighbors. Also, Missy is torn when she’s forced to pitch against her boyfriend at the baseball game.
“Superstore,” 7 p.m. on NBC Amy joins Jonah for lunch with his parents and brother. Dina worries about being fun when her new boyfriend surprises her at work. Garrett and the other employees create a game around the store’s weird customers.
“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. on ABC
Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy helps Koracick stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help.