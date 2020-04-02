News in your town

Pressure mounting for Iowa stay-at-home order from governor

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Eastern Iowa lawmakers to hold online crackerbarrel this weekend

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

Democrats delay nominating convention until week of Aug. 17

Police: Man arrested with scrap metal, copper stolen from PDC business

Wisconsin dairy farmers begin to flush away milk due to coronavirus

UW-Madison moves summer term to online only

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

Ed Farmer, White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher, dies at 70

Nissan recalls more than 250,000 vehicles to replace Takata air bags

'Everything is very still:' Few students still on campus at local colleges

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

Iowa teen accused of murder wants case moved to juvenile court

Boscobel police investigating burglary to vehicle in locked garage

Record 6.6 million seek U.S. jobless aid as layoffs mount

Amid COVID-19 concerns, local jails work to reduce inmate counts, Dubuque police alter approach for some offenses

1 year after wife's death, Stockton man finds purpose in donkey rescue

Man sentenced to 40 years for 4 break-in sexual assaults in Dubuque

COVID-19 confirmed: 2 new cases in Jo Daviess County, 1 in Dubuque, Clayton counties

Dubuque County supervisors hire administrator to help with pandemic response

Dubuque commission recommends delay of Five Flags vote

1 voting site in Platteville for Tuesday's election; long waits expected

Police find evidence of card skimmers at 2 Dubuque ATMs

Galena 'mermaid' uses quarantine to spread magic online

Grassroots care network watching out for Platteville residents in need

Throwback Thursday: New Dubuque elementary school opens 80 years ago

Ask the TH: What is goal of 'emotional intelligence' training for Dubuque employees?

Officials urge owners of seasonal properties in Crawford County to 'stay in your primary area'

2 Grant County villages seek volunteer poll workers for April 7 election

Guttenberg to host socially distant 'COVID-19 style' egg hunt

Food boxes available for delivery to Dubuque residents in need

Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools

Cassville School District electorate to see ballot measure during spring election

Sinsinawa to livestream Paschal Feast services

Country music star's Dubuque performance rescheduled

Clarke announces all non-essential employees to work from home

Former Maquoketa police chief dies

Codfish Hollow announces postponement of April, May shows

Opening Doors receives grant to assist with coronavirus-related needs

Local law enforcement reports

TH Athlete of Week: Schemmel carries on East Dubuque tradition

College wrestling: Former WD star adding fuel to fire

Children's Book Day: Local authors share stories behind their youth reads