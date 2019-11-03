Kayci Martensen didn’t have far to climb to reach the top step.
After finishing third at the state cross country meet as a freshman last season, Martensen closed the gap in a hurry.
Martensen, a sophomore at Benton who runs for Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City, shaved 12 seconds off her time from last season and claimed gold at the WIAA Division 2 state meet on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
“It means a lot to me,” Martensen said. “I was really excited because last year I came up and didn’t run as well as I wanted to. But this year I came back and felt really good.”
Martensen finished the 5K course in 18 minutes and 19 seconds — 31 seconds clear of runner-up Anna Gallagher, of Two Rivers.
Martensen entered the meet seeded second behind Gallagher, who placed fifth at last year’s state meet.
“The first mile I just cleared my mind and ran really relaxed. The second half of the race, I just pushed hard and tried to do my best,” Martensen said.
According to the WIAA’s list of champions, it is the first individual state championship for Benton, and the second for a team involved in the tri-op. Southwestern’s Brad Miller won the Division C championship in 1978.
Southwestern/Cuba City won the 1997 Division 2 team championship.
Elsewhere in Division 2, Platteville’s Brittani Meis ran 20:08 to place 27th, and Prairie du Chien’s Megan Katzung was 53rd in 20:34.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Henry Keith finished in 16:58 to place 20th on the boys side in Division 2.
Four different area programs registered top-10 finishes in Division 3.
Bridee Burks finished in 11th place and was the top overall finisher from a qualifying team as the Lancaster girls scored 132 points to take fifth place. The Flying Arrows lost a sixth-runner tiebreaker with Oostburg, 53-73.
Kristin Muench (20:18) was 18th and Anna Murphy (20:52) was 34th for Lancaster, which had Meg Walker (21:55) place 88th and Lainee Burks (22:10) 95th.
Judy Meister led the Redbirds with a 33rd-place finish in 20:52 as Darlington scored 211 points and placed ninth.
Ashlynn Norgard (60th, 21:13), Morgan Black (63rd, 21:14), Allyson Meyers (91st, 22:03) and Maddie Crist (118th, 23:01) rounded out Darlington’s scoring.
Boscobel’s Abri Brown was the area’s only D-3 individual qualifier, finishing seventh in 19:45.
On the boys side, Boscobel placed eighth as a team and Iowa-Grant was 10th.
Levi Glasbrenner (17:30) paced Boscobel with a 46th-place finish. Evan Belz (61st, 17:49, Mitchell Davis (86th, 18:20), Blake Sander (88th, 18:26) and Ben Bohringer (100th, 18:36) also scored for the Bulldogs.
Nick Connolly led Iowa-Grant with a 14th-place finish in 16:55. Mason Aide (18:00) placed 69th, Jesse Buroker (18:10) finished 74th, Colin Steffl (18:51) took 108th and Owen Laufenberg (19:22) was 125th.
Fennimore’s Ian Barry (17:13) finished in 24th place and Shullsburg’s Niko Karavergos (17:48) was 59th.