Relegated to an NL wild-card spot, the Milwaukee Brewers lost at Colorado on Sunday afternoon when Jake Faria threw a wild pitch in the 13th inning that allowed the winning run to score in a 4-3 setback.
The Brewers will play at Washington on Tuesday night in the wild-card game. The winner advances to take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee and Hernan Perez had a pinch-hit homer.
Dom Nunez homered for Colorado, which again scored the tying run in the ninth and swept the three-game series.
Bryan Shaw (3-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning.
Dodgers 9, Giants 0 — At San Francisco: Bruce Bochy bid an emotional farewell following 2 1/2 decades in what is certainly Hall of Fame managerial career, finishing with a defeat to Los Angeles. Los Angeles won its franchise-record 106th game.
Mets 7, Braves 6 (11 innings) — At New York: New York’s Dominic Smith hit a game-ending, three-run homer on his first competitive swing in more than two months.
Reds 3, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Aristides Aquino hit his 19th home run, Tyler Mahle pitched five shutout innings to pick up his first win since May and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh shortly after the Pirates fired manager Clint Hurdle.
Marlins 4, Phillies 3 — At Philadelphia: Bryce Harper got two hits and a standing ovation to close out his first season in Philadelphia, and the Phillies finished at 81-81 after a loss to Miami.
Diamondbacks 1, Padres 0 — At Phoenix: Tim Locastro beat out an infield grounder to drive home the winning run in the ninth inning as Arizona beat San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 6, Yankees 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Lance Lynn struck out 10, getting his career-high 16th win as Texas closed out the 26th and final season at their ballpark with a win over the AL East champion New York. New York, which plays Minnesota in the Division Series starting Friday, went 103-59.
Red Sox 5, Orioles 4 — At Boston: Eduardo Rodriguez missed out on a 20-win season when Boston’s bullpen blew a late lead, but the Red Sox beat Baltimore on Mookie Betts’ ninth-inning dash home.
Astros 8, Angels 5 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Gerrit Cole earned his career-high 20th win, struck out 10 and finished the best ERA in the AL in Houston’s win over Los Angeles.
Blue Jays 8, Rays 3 — At Toronto: Blake Snell lost in a tuneup for a potential postseason outing, and Tampa Bay was beaten by Toronto in its last game before the wild card playoff against Oakland.
Mariners 3, Athletics 1 — At Seattle: Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer in the first inning, promising prospect Kyle Lewis added an RBI single and Seattle closed out the season with a win over playoff-bound Oakland.
White Sox 5, Tigers 3 — At Chicago: Tim Anderson became the third Chicago player to win an American League batting title, finishing at .335 after going 0-for-2 in a season-ending win over Detroit. Anderson joined Luke Appling (1936 and 1943) and Frank Thomas (1997) as batting champions for the White Sox.
Royals 5, Twins 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Jorge Soler locked up the AL home run crown with his 48th homer, Brett Phillips drove a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and Kansas City beat Minnesota in manager Ned Yost’s final game.
INTERLEAGUE
Nationals 8, Indians 2 — At Washington: Washington continued its surge into the playoffs by stretching its winning streak to a year-high eight games. Catcher Kurt Suzuki hit his 17th homer, a two-run shot in the third inning. Juan Soto delivered an RBI double in the first, and Brian Dozier and Gerardo Parra each drove in two runs in the sixth. Parra tacked on a run-scoring hit in the eighth.