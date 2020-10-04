My time at the TH started in May 2019, when I interned at the copy desk. Since then, I completed my degree in digital media at the University of Northern Iowa. At UNI, I spent all four years working at the student newspaper, the Northern Iowan. I started out as a photographer and, for a year and a half, I served as the art director, where I did page layout, photography and photo editing. During my senior year, I became the executive editor. Since my graduation, I was fortunate enough to be able to return to the TH.
Having completed my internship at the TH brought a new perspective to my classes, job and life that proved to be indispensable while I was finishing up my final year of school. Being able to continue learning and working at the TH has been invaluable.
Prior to my time at the TH, I always knew it took a lot of effort to produce a newspaper, but it wasn’t until I started here that I truly realized how much work goes into each and every product. I’ve developed a deep appreciation for everyone and everything that goes into producing a daily newspaper. Now more than ever, staying informed is so important. I find myself learning more about our readership area, state, country and world each and every day.
During my time at the copy desk, I’ve become the most informed version of myself. I’ve seen firsthand how everyone on staff pitches in to get the job done, day after day. It’s truly something I am proud to be a part of.