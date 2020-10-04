I am a regional reporter at the Telegraph Herald covering the greater Dubuque County area. A few of the cities I cover include Dyersville, Peosta, Asbury, Epworth, Farley and more.
I moved to Dubuque to work at the newspaper in January from Carroll, Iowa where I previously worked as an education reporter. I first came to Iowa in 2017 from Colorado. I was determined to spend my career as a reporter. My first trip to Iowa was the day I moved here to begin my career.
I love the broad range of topics I am able to cover at the TH. It allows me to report on topics such as city government, business and features about residents in the area. My passion is writing human-interest features where I am able to get to spend a lot of time with my source, get to know them and tell their story.