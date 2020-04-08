“Chicago Med,” 7 p.m. on NBC In a new episode, Dr. Charles evaluates a 15-year old who is brought into the E.D. after an apparent fall off an overpass. Will sides with Dr. Asher on a risky treatment plan. Tensions run high between Dr. Choi and Dr. Marcel.
“SEAL Team,” 8 p.m. on CBS As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action, where he gets reacquainted with a childhood friend.
“Lego Masters,” 8 p.m. on FOX In an epic Star Wars’-themed episode, Will Arnett and guests BB-8, C-3PO and R2-D2 challenge the remaining contestants to build their own droids and replicate iconic scenes inspired by the beloved film franchise.