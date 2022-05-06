Correction Telegraph Herald amy.gilligan.free Author email May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! A story Thursday on Page 1B should have recognized the Western Dubuque girls golf team as the 27-hole city champions. A revised story is on today's Page 2B.The Telegraph Herald regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save amy.gilligan.free Author email Follow amy.gilligan.free Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today Special education teacher named Dubuque Community Schools Teacher of Year ED police chief seeks charge against former mayor, alleges 'false alarm' 911 call Commission backs rezoning for major housing development proposed along NW Arterial Girls prep track: WD's Biermann wins 3 titles at MVC divisional meet Blaze destroys home in Galena Territory