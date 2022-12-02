BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday.

The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman Wednesday inside the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove, coroner Jennifer Banek said.

