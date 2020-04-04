“The Ten Commandments,” 7 p.m. on ABC
In what has become an Easter tradition, Charlton Heston stars in one of the most celebrated pieces of cinema. Based on the Holy Scripture, Moses’ (Heston) life is chronicled from birth to receiving the Ten Commandments, and filmed on location in Egypt.
“Skyfall,” 7:30 on Bravo Daniel Craig stars as Agent James Bond in this action-packed film. When his handler M’s (Judi Dench) power is threatened by her own past, Bond’s loyalty is tested as he is the only agent who is able to help.
“The Zoo,” 8 p.m. on Animal Planet
Max the camel faces new challenges as he ages. The zoo prepares to give an injured turkey vulture a permanent home, but after healing, there may be a change of plan.