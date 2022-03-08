Playing three games in less than 48 hours can take a significant toll on the body and the mind.
Facing that challenge on three consecutive weekends only compounds that toll.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints met the challenge head on and played well enough to move into first place in the United States Hockey League’s Eastern Conference. Dubuque posted a 6-3 record over the last three weekends and leapfrogged Chicago with a 6-5 overtime victory on Sunday at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad.
“It’s a real credit to the guys,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “The only way you prepare for something like that is putting in a lot of work during the summer and the first half of the season. We were able to maintain a high tempo for all those games and keep our heads about us.
“When guys are physically tired, it’s the mental fatigue that really shows. You have a lot of careless errors, and we didn’t have that (Sunday). That was great to see.”
The Saints concluded their three-week grind by winning five straight games, including a two-game sweep of a rested Youngstown team and the last three over the U17s in Plymouth, Mich. Dubuque lost the previous three games but received a significant jolt in the middle of the string with the acquisitions of Jackson Hallum from Green Bay and Davis Burnside from Des Moines.
Hallum has contributed five goals and eight points in six games, while Burnside has two goals and an assist in six games. They have combined for three game-winning goals, with Hallum producing two.
Hallum scored 49 seconds into overtime on Sunday to rescue the Saints. Team USA scored two extra-attacker goals in the final 1:48 to force overtime and had all the momentum.
“Obviously, it’s been a long three weeks, but this just shows how much work our team has put in all year long to be prepared for these weekends,” said defenseman Max Burkholder, who scored twice on Sunday. “We came out (Sunday) with the same fire we had all weekend.
“Obviously, we had a rough third period, but we rebounded and found a way to win. It says a lot about our team that we could finish strong. It’s special.”
The Saints played only one three-game weekend prior to this recent stretch, but that came over a four-day period around Thanksgiving. They do not have another three-in-three scheduled the rest of the regular season.
“Obviously, our routine has been a little different the last three weeks,” Burkholder said. “It’s a matter of treating your body right, recovering, eating right and hydrating. We haven’t practiced as much to save the legs, but we’ve done a lot of video work so we can stay dialed in on the details.”
Motivated Burchill — Mikey Burchill enjoyed the best weekend of his rookie season with goals in all three games against the U17s. The University of Massachusetts recruit will turn 17 next month and has contributed 11 goals and 17 points in 41 games.
“I was invited to the (NTDP) top-40 camp last summer, and not being good enough to make that team definitely gave me a little extra motivation this weekend,” Burchill said. “But I’m not complaining. I love my team, and I love where I’m at. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Halliday watch — USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday was credited with four points this weekend to raise his total to 70 through 47 games. Pending possible scoresheet reviews from the weekend, that number could grow. (Saints teammate Connor Kurth ranks second on the USHL scoring chart with 65 points, two ahead of Tri-City’s Jeremy Wilmer).
Halliday now has 156 points in 145 games with Dubuque and trails Steve MacSwain by a single point for the all-time franchise record. Halliday already owns the Saints’ scoring record in the Tier I era, which began in 2001-02.
Including the 34 points he tallied in 55 games with the Central Illinois Flying Aces in 2018-19, Halliday has accumulated 190 points in 200 games to match John Kemp, who had 190 points from 2005-08 with the Indiana Ice, for third-place on the USHL’s Tier I scoring list. Sean Farrell, who played for Team USA and Chicago before moving on to Harvard this season, leads the list with 196 points in four seasons, and current Winnipeg Jets star Kyle Connor tallied 195 points for Youngstown from 2012-15.
Maccelli scores for Coyotes — Former Saints standout Matias Maccelli scored his first goal in just his second NHL game Saturday, when the Arizona Coyotes blitzed Ottawa, 8-5. Maccelli scored on the rebound of a Phil Kessel shot at 12:35 of the second period to give Arizona a 4-0 cushion.