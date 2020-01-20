Erik Portillo made his jump to the top of the USHL goaltending charts in dramatic fashion Saturday night.
The Buffalo Sabres prospect made 38 saves, many of the highlight-reel variety, to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-1 victory over Waterloo at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Portillo improved to 13-4-1 and lowered his goals against average to a league-best 2.05. His .918 save percentage ranks second to Waterloo’s Logan Stein, who fell out of the goals against average lead after he allowed three goals in 26:38 and was pulled for the second time in as many starts against the Saints.
“I’m just doing my best to fight through screens and trying to see the puck,” said Portillo, who faced several flurries in the third period and even made a pair of saves while on his back. “That’s what it’s all about. There’s a little bit of luck involved, but I also have a great team in front of me as well.
“It’s an awesome feeling to win here at home, because we hadn’t done that against Waterloo until tonight.”
The Black Hawks rallied in the third period for 3-2 victories at Mystique on Nov. 8 and Jan. 17. Dubuque has won, 7-1 and 8-2, in the two meetings in Waterloo.
“This is a big win, especially after we lost twice to Chicago last weekend and we split with Waterloo the weekend before that,” defenseman Evan Stella said. “It’s huge, because it gives us a lot more energy going into next weekend.
“Waterloo is a good team, but we had really good gap control against them, and we did a really good job of communicating on defense. That’s really important.”
The Saints opened January with three games against Waterloo and two against Chicago — the two conference leaders — and went 2-3. They had a chance to win all five.
“It’s a hard way to start January,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We thought we played well enough to win both games last weekend but we cost ourselves two points. We thought we deserved a better fate and we approached it with a positive mindset all week. Tonight we were able get out to a nice lead and then close it out.”
Riese Gaber opened the scoring on Dubuque’s second shot of the game. Luke Robinson made an outlet pass from his own end to Stephen Halliday, who won a board battle along the wall in the neutral zone and allowed Ryan Beck to pick up the puck and carry into the Waterloo zone.
Beck centered the puck to Gaber, who wired a wrist shot from between the circles past Stein’s glove hand and into the top right corner of the net. Gaber leads the Saints with 20 goals.
“It was good to get that out of the way right away and get the early lead,” Gaber said. “Scoring the first goal is always big, but what was most important was we kept building on it and kept scoring some more. We built a nice lead and they weren’t able to come back.”
Halliday doubled the lead and scored the eventual game-winning goal during a 4-on-4 situation just 1:16 into the second period. Stella fed Halliday along the left-wing wall in his own zone, and the power forward took advantage of a defensive breakdown to go coast-to-coast. Halliday made a power move to the net and scored his sixth of the season, while Stella picked up his first career point with an assist.
“Every time you’re out there, you’re trying to create something, whether it’s a solid defensive play or an offensive play,” Halliday said. “I think they sort of messed up their coverage a bit and I ended up taking off. I saw the five-hole was open and shot for it.”
Just 4:22 later, Antonio Venuto stretched the lead to 3-0 with his 10th of the season. Venuto broke the puck out of his own zone to Ty Jackson, who made a touch pass to twin brother Dylan Jackson at the Waterloo blue line. While being tripped, Dylan Jackson centered the puck to a streaking Venuto, who shoveled the puck over Stein’s blocker. Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley then pulled Stein in favor of Gabriel Carriere for the second time in two outings against Dubuque. Stein dropped from the top goals against average in the USHL to No. 2 at 2.09.
Robert Cronin gave the Saints a 4-0 lead with his second goal of the season at 6:31 of the third period. Mark Cheremeta made a pass through three defenders along the left-wing wall to Matthew Kopperud, who sidestepped a Waterloo defenseman before passing through the slot for an easy Cronin tap-in.
Dane Montgomery ended Portillo’s shutout bid with 9:47 remaining in the game. He shook off a Dubuque defender and hoisted a shot under the crossbar for a shorthanded goal.
Waterloo leads the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings at 6-4-0 for 12 points, but Dubuque pulled within two points at 5-3-0. Cedar Rapids is 2-6-0 in the series to decide USHL supremacy in Eastern Iowa.