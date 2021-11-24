Makenna Haase broke program records at Clarke University.
Those are hard footsteps to follow, but her younger sister is certainly making a name for herself.
Taylor Haase came off the bench and scored a game-high 17 points, powering the Pride to an 84-65 victory over Peru State on Tuesday night in Peru, Neb.
Haase finished 6-for-9 from the field and grabbed six rebounds for the Pride (7-2). Tina Ubl added 16 points, Giana Michels had 15 and Emma Kelchen chipped in 11 points for Clarke.
Simpson 85, Loras 79 — At Loras: Sami Martin scored 21 points and Madison Fleckenstein added 15, but the Duhawks (3-1, 0-1 American Rivers Conference) fell to the hot-handed Storm (3-0, 1-0), who shot 60% from the field (33 of 55).
Wartburg 69, Dubuque 58 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas scored 14 points with eight rebounds, and the Spartans (3-1, 0-1 A-R-C) gave the No. 10-ranked Knights (4-0, 1-0) all they could handle. Wartburg needed a 22-12 run in the fourth quarter to pull it out.
Chicago 71, UW-Platteville 60 — At Chicago: Maiah Domask delivered a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, but the Pioneers (2-3) fell to Chicago.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 72, Illinois Tech 51 — At Platteville, Wis.: Kyle Tuma scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Quentin Shields added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists, as the NCAA Division III No. 5-ranked Pioneers rolled to 6-0.
Loras 83, Simpson 57 -- At Loras: Rowan McGowen scored 19 points, Cole Navigato added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Ali Sabet finished with 13 points as the Duhawks (4-0, 1-0 A-R-C) ran away with their conference opener. The Duhawks only led by two at halftime, but shot out to a 50-30 run in the second half to take control.
Wartburg 77, Dubuque 73 -- At Stoltz Center: Peter Ragen scored 17 points and Brock Simon added 16 points, but the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 A-R-C) dropped their conference opener to the Knights (5-0, 1-0). UD held a 37-32 lead at halftime, but Wartburg put up 45 points in the second half to sneak out the win.
Peru State 92, Clarke 89 -- At Peru, Neb.: Jacob Fierst scored 28 points, Keith Johnson added 18 points and Jordan Lake chipped in 14, but the Pride (4-5, 0-1 Heart of America Conference) couldn't find enough defensive stops on the road.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 39, East Dubuque 20 — At Warren, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 14 points and Taylor Burcham added 11 as the Pirates locked down the Warriors at the Warren Turkey Tournament.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 42, Freeport Aquin 35 -- At Dakota, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll scored 14 points and Mickayla Bass added 13 as the Wildcats picked up a win at the Dakota tournament.
Bellevue Marquette 43, Easton Valley 39 -- At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 13 points with eight rebounds, Megan Kremer added eight points with 13 rebounds, and Holly Beauchamp had 10 points as the Mohawks won their opener.
Dyersville Beckman 51, Independence 30 -- At Independence, Iowa: The Trailblazers picked up a big win on the road to open their season.
Bellevue 67, North Cedar 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets started hot and cruised in their season opener.
BOYS BASKETBALL
River Ridge 61, Fennimore 43 -- At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves recovered from a 10-point deficit in the second half to earn head coach Tom Neises his 400th career victory.
Shullsburg 53, Warren (Ill.) 51 -- At Shullsburg, Wis.: Heath Poppy dropped 23 points and Garrett Ray and Kaile Scott added seven apiece as the Miners held on to collect first-year coach Zach Wedige his first varsity victory.
Benton 55, Pecatonica 47 -- At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine dropped 22 points and Chad Haffele added 13 as the Zephyrs played consistent in both halves and held back Pecatonica.
BOYS SWIMMING
Waterloo 89, Dubuque Senior 78 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Jarrett Herber led the Rams, winning the 200 freestyle (2:10.23) and 100 butterfly (59.63) while also helping the 200 medley relay team win in 1:54.33, but Waterloo captured the dual win.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque splits on road — At Fremont, Neb.: Carter Kerkenbush scored a pair of goals, and Nicholas Ruiz and Blake Sieverding also scored as the Dubuque Saints earned a 4-2 victory at Fremont on Saturday in Midwest High School Hockey League play. The following day, Owen King scored twice for the Saints in a 5-2 setback.