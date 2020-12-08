Man whose arrest sparked Wisconsin protest pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A man whose arrest last summer ignited a violent protest in downtown Madison has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors and has been sentenced to time already spent behind bars.
Devonere Johnson, 29, entered the pleas Monday to resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and two counts of disorderly conduct in a plea deal with the Dane County district attorney, the State Journal reported.
Johnson didn’t make a statement in court Monday, but said at an earlier hearing that he had learned self-control during his time in jail.
The disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges relate to threatening business owners, creating disturbances and resisting officers who were trying to arrest him June 23.
Johnson was charged with criminal damage for spray-painting graffiti on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial on the state Capitol grounds. He was ordered to pay $208 in restitution for the damage.
Johnson’s arrest sparked a protest during which two statues on the Capitol grounds were toppled, an attempt to burn the City-County Building was made and a state senator was assaulted.
1 hospitalized after Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was hospitalized for injuries received in a north Des Moines house fire, authorities there said.
The fire was reported around 7 a.m. Monday along 5th Avenue, the Des Moines Register reported. Fire Department Lt. Rick Thomas said two people were in the home when the fire broke out, which officials said started in the attic.
Firefighters entering the home were met with a smoke explosion, which happens when a buildup of unburned gases mixing with air and an ignition source. Thomas said one person was injured and hospitalized with burns. Authorities did not release that person’s name.
Officials did not immediately know the cause of the fire.
Police arrest man in shooting of teen near Iowa Capitol
DES MOINES — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl near the Iowa State Capitol over the weekend as a rally for President Donald Trump was being held there.
Michael McKinney, 25, was arrested Sunday night hours after the shooting that occurred in a parking lot near the Capitol, police said in a news release. Police said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that occurred among a gathering of people, and investigators believe McKinney fired the shot into a vehicle driving through the lot, hitting and injuring the teenage girl inside the vehicle.
The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her leg. She is expected to recover.
Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek has said he can’t confirm a connection between the shooting and the rally. He said the shooting appeared to be traffic-related.
McKinney is charged with attempted murder and was being held in the Polk County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Two arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Hudson
HUDSON, Wis. — Two people have been arrested after a Twin Cities man was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Hudson over the weekend.
Relatives identify the man who died as 26-year-old Cain Solheim, of New Brighton, who was stabbed outside the Smilin’ Moose bar about 1 a.m. Sunday along with two other friends.
Police said witnesses told them that multiple suspects got in a minivan with Minnesota license plates and drove off, the Star Tribune reported.
Police Chief Geoffrey Willems said the van was located Sunday afternoon in Blaine, and two people were arrested Monday and jailed in Anoka County while awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
Hudson police say more people are coming to the border city because of Minnesota’s ban on indoor restaurant and bar service due to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no such restriction in Wisconsin.
“Since the Minnesota closure, we have seen a huge influx of people from all over Minnesota coming to Hudson,” Police Chief Geoffrey Willems said Monday. “Some (come) to shop and dine, others to occupy the bars late at night.”
Willems says that has resulted in “more disturbance calls, more weapons calls, more violence, more ordinance violations, etc. More of everything. There is a criminal entity that is coming to Hudson now that normally doesn’t come to Hudson.”
Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor is proposing a 10 p.m. curfew be imposed on bars and restaurants.