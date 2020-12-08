News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team

Ethiopia's forces shoot at, detain UN staffers in Tigray

Michigan's COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Water quality, flooding mean low grade for Mississippi River Watershed

Police: 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash in Dubuque

UK starts virus campaign with a shot watched round the world

High court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win

Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

Raises of 2% and 2.5% requested for all UW System employees

14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

Controlled burn planned for Wednesday in Lower Bee Branch Creek area in Dubuque

Change in reporting contributes to 33 new COVID-19-related deaths in five-county area; 202 more statewide

'Quite frankly shocking': U.S. virus deaths hit record levels

Former Iowa State star Morris agrees to 3-year, $27 million extension with Nuggets

Aerospace company plans to cut dozens of jobs in Bellevue

Grant supports arts education for Galena students

Police arrest man in shooting of teen near Iowa Capitol

SW Wisconsin hospital prohibits most visitors due to COVID-19 cases in community

Charges filed against Wisconsin parents following death of infant