ROCKFORD, Ill. — Three teenage boys face attempted murder and other charges in a shooting outside a northern Illinois high school that wounded two students.
Hours after Tuesday’s shooting, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney authorized charging the teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, with two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a weapon.
Police said two students — a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl — suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were shot about 1 p.m. Tuesday as they sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of Auburn High School in Rockford.
Police said the three suspects left the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting. A Rockford police officer spotted their vehicle, leading police to follow it until it crashed.
Officers who arrested the three teens after they fled the crash scene on foot also recovered two handguns.
Man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, ruled incompetent
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County man has pleaded guilty to killing his 97-year-old grandmother, and a judge has ruled he was not legally responsible for the crime because of his mental illness.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jamie Beggs was living with his grandmother, Kathleen Beggs, when he stabbed and strangled her last June at her home near Janesville.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court to first-degree intentional homicide. Under the terms of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed with the findings of a doctor who diagnosed Beggs with a mental illness, which rendered him not legally responsible for the slaying, the State Journal reported.
According to a criminal complaint, when police questioned Beggs about his grandmother’s death he claimed he saved her soul because she was now a saint.
Under state law, with a finding that he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, Beggs can be placed under the control of the Department of Health Services for the rest of his life. He would likely be placed initially in a mental health institution with the opportunity to petition for conditional release every six months.