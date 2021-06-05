Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field are going to start packing the stands starting next week.
Following approval from the state and city, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox announced Friday they had received approval to host games at 100% capacity. The transition to full capacity will start next Friday, June 11, when the St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at Wrigley Field. The White Sox host Tampa Bay on June 14.
Single-game tickets for all Cubs home games through the remainder of the regular season will go on sale Saturday, the team said.
As part of the change, the Cubs are amending their health and safety protocols. Outdoor and indoor capacity restrictions will be lifted, physical distancing will no longer be required in the ballpark and pod-style seating will be eliminated.
Minor league pitcher stable after liner to head
DURHAM, N.C. — Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was kept overnight at a hospital and remains in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive Thursday night, a frightening scene that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game. Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp liner from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning.
WRESTLING
1972 Big Ten champion Evashevski dies
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa wrestler and Big Ten champion John Evashevski passed away May 30 at his home in Michigan. He was 70 years old.
Evashevski was a three-year letterwinner for the Iowa wrestling team from 1970-72 and won the 177-pound Big Ten title in 1972. He earned a state wrestling title for Iowa City High in 1968 and later graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science degree and a state teaching certificate. Evashevski then moved to Michigan, where he taught and coached football and wrestling.
BASKETBALL
Wisconsin adds transfer Chris Vogt
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men’s basketball program officially announced the latest addition to its roster, as head coach Greg Gard announced Friday that Chris Vogt will transfer to Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2021.
Vogt has played in 101 games over his four-season collegiate career, including starting 50 of 53 games at Cincinnati. As a junior in 2019-20, he averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting a conference-leading 64.8 percent from the floor.
Bucks’ Holiday wins Joe Dumars Trophy
NEW YORK — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has won the Joe Dumars Trophy as the NBA player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.
Each NBA team nominated a player for the award. After a panel of league executives chose one finalist from each of the NBA’s six divisions, 343 current players confidentially cast votes to select the winner.
Other finalists were Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Minnesota’s Josh Okogie, Boston’s Kemba Walker and San Antonio’s Derrick White.
Wizards hire Evans, 1st woman to run analyticsWASHINGTON — Katherine Evans is joining the Washington Wizards as the first woman to head the research or analytics department of an NBA franchise.
Monumental Basketball announced the hire Friday, saying Evans would oversee its research department, supporting the Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the G League’s Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming. Her new title is vice president of research and information systems.
HOCKEY
Canadiens take 2-0 lead on Jets
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Carey Price made 30 saves for his eighth career playoff shutout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets, 1-0, on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round playoff series.
Tyler Toffoli scored a short-handed goal 1:41 into the second period. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg.
GOLF
Cantlay claims lead at Memorial tounament
DUBLIN, Ohio — Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial.
Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn’t help. Scottie Scheffler recovered from three bogeys in his opening four holes to scratch out a 71 and was at 6-under 130 among those who completed the second round. They all had long days, having to finish most of the first round in the morning and 18 holes in the afternoon, with only about 30 minutes in between.