When I was little, my grandfather used to come over to my house every weekend for breakfast with a Sunday edition of the Telegraph Herald in hand. I was always excited to read the comic section, not then old enough to imagine my byline would be on the front page in 15 years.
I wouldn’t even really think about becoming a journalist until I started applying to colleges five years ago, deciding on the University of Iowa and, in turn, The Daily Iowan. It was working in The Daily Iowan newsroom that solidified my goal of being a journalist post-graduation. Not even falling asleep at my desk at 1 a.m. during a particularly hectic news day or only having time for a vending machine dinner made me want to stay away.
That love and passion for my chosen profession grew further through internship experiences, my first of which was in the Telegraph Herald newsroom. The constant buzz of activity, the flurry when news breaks, the collaboration it takes to deliver essential news to the community’s doorsteps — this is where I wanted to be.
I graduated from the University of Iowa in May, starting my career at the Telegraph Herald just three days after my COVID-19 graduation “ceremony.” I’ve covered a little bit of everything in the past four and a half months, from court hearings for felony cases to watching the Golden Knights jump out of an airplane. As someone who has always loved to learn as much as possible, that’s how I like it.
My favorite part of my job, though, is knowing that I do my part in essential work for my community. Maybe a feature story I wrote made someone smile. Maybe I was able to clear up questions readers had about absentee voting. I’ve certainly written an abundance of stories about how COVID-19 has impacted our world.
No matter what, my words make an impact, and that’s the very best use for my voice I can think of.