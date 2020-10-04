Early on, I knew that I wanted to pursue writing as a career, but it wasn’t until my teens that I started to understand and appreciate the role and importance of journalism in the world.
My mind wasn’t truly set until I took the newspaper class while attending Monroe High School. That exposure was what solidified my decision to pursue journalism in college.
While looking at colleges, a good friend of mine was making plans to attend Clarke University (then Clarke College) for nursing. He found out about the communications program and suggested I take a look.
I arranged a campus visit, and after getting lost on the one-way streets in downtown Dubuque — a true right of passage for any new Dubuquer — I found myself standing in the Clarke Atrium meeting an admissions representative.
The visit was nice, but it was my one-on-one meeting with the head of the Communications Department, Dr. Abdul Sinno, that made certain my decision.
He sold me on the department and the education it would provide, but also on the Clarke community and the community of Dubuque — both of which were “on the rise” and would provide cultural experiences and strong growth potential.
My four years at Clarke were spent getting a degree in communications — to write — and they also exposed me to the other fields within journalism that would prove important to my future career. I learned about audio-video production, web design, graphic design, marketing and page layout alongside newswriting, editing and interview skills.
At the beginning of my senior year, I took a photography course. As it turned out, the person who was teaching the class at the time, Mark Hirsch, was then the photo editor at the Telegraph Herald.
He told me that a part-time position was opening at the newspaper that played well with my skill set. By January 2005, halfway through my last year at Clarke, I was a part-time copy editor and graphic designer.
I spent a year working in the role when a full-time position opened up in the Photography Department for a photo technician.
I was somewhat familiar with the “digital darkroom” and Photoshop going in, but it was my first experience learning a plethora of new skills on the job. The role would evolve significantly over the years, and many of the skills I picked up are ones I use to this day.
Shortly after that, video content became a new, key piece of the TH’s website, and there was a significant need for someone to edit videos as they came in.
Having taken an introductory class on audio-video production, I volunteered and soon was getting a crash course on live editing and posting. Before long, I was learning a great deal about shooting and interviewing in the field, too.
This was also the time when design became a significant part of my work, as I inherited The Alternative, a weekly page devoted to teens and teen culture. Eventually, that would evolve into The Mouth page, which was devoted to pop culture.
All the new duties meant that photo technician wasn’t exactly a descriptive name, and we ended up creating a new title: multimedia specialist. I preferred newsroom pinch-hitter because I was able to fill in for many different roles, but multimedia specialist was a lot more professional.
That position was my longest-running job title, and it’s where I did everything from interview a future president to produce a couple of documentaries.
Eventually, I got back to writing when I took a features department reporting position in 2014. The old gray matter word processor was a little rusty, but I ended up redeveloping some atrophied skills pretty quickly.
Some highlights included interviewing Paul Reiser and Red Green, becoming a column writer and really digging into the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
Finally, in 2019, I joined the newly minted Central Page Layout Department at the TH, going back to some of the duties that brought me to the dance working on the copy desk 15 years ago.
Amazingly, I am by far the most junior person in the department, and I have found it to be an engaging and dynamic learning experience.
All these years later, I’m still learning by the seat of my pants and loving every minute of it.