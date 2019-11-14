News in your town

Prep volleyball: Bobcats take wild ride to championship game

Prep volleyball: Hawks fall to top-seeded Warriors in semis

AP source: 2nd U.S. official heard Trump call with ambassador about Ukraine

UPDATE: 2 dead in California school attack; gunman shoots self

DNA on discarded cigarette leads to homicide charges in Wisconsin

Authorities release info on Jo Daviess County crash that injured 4, including 2 children

UPDATE: No injuries as fire destroys Dubuque garage

Officials solidify plans for new Resurrection school in Dubuque

'You have to make the most of it:' Local ski resorts poised to open early

Report: Wisconsin taxes have dropped over past 2 decades

Police: Dubuque man tied to high-speed chase via shoe-print

UPDATE: Iowa man now charged with killing wife

WD school board race with 5-vote margin headed to recount

Police: Dubuque man asked woman's permission to sexually abuse child in her care

Dubuque student clubs designed to help Marshallese students forge community connections

Peosta council members debate process for choosing next mayor during fiery meeting

Digital donations add to local ways people can give to Salvation Army

Dubuque man pleads guilty to federal charge for threatening to kill Trump

Grant County officials won't join efforts to appeal approval of controversial transmission line project

Gas main break prompts evacuation of Southwest Tech campus

Monticello school counselor garners statewide honor

Future Ready Iowa employer summit set for Monday in Dubuque

Man hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque County

Local law enforcement reports

College notebook: Beckman standout to play hoops at Washburn

Dubuque-area detours

Prep volleyball: Thorough Blazers head back to semis

Seamless transition for Western Dubuque football program

TH Athletes of Week: Rhodes, Engle a dynamic 1-2 combo for River Ridge

Prep volleyball: Iowa state tournament preview capsules

Local & area roundup: Clarke volleyball bows out in Heart tournament semifinals

From heart of Texas: Tenors will join Dubuque Symphony Orchestra in honor of art council's 50th anniversary

Ask Amy: Eccentric in-law invited to shut up

Play preview: Clarke to tackle new interpretation of 'Romeo and Juliet'

Author endeavors to show how animals relate to humans

New baby and new music: Ricky Martin to host the Latin Grammys

Perry to perform at World T20 final

Van Milligen: Community-driven solutions can solve brain health crisis

Hanson: History has shown that socialism isn't the cure

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 14

Esper: U.S. could alter military drills to boost North Korea talks

What's happening

North Korea issues warning over US-South Korea drills

Celebrity news