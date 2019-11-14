CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Sophomore Maddie Harris found the ball coming her way in the biggest point of her young career -- match point today in the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals against Marion.
A chance for Harris to make history.
Her older brother, Calvin, has guided WD to the UNI Dome on the football field the last two seasons and has taken the Bobcats to the state tournament on the baseball diamond. So, Maddie Harris has seen firsthand what it’s like to excel on the big stage.
She has clutch in her genes.
Or, as Bobcat Nation likes to say whenever she scores: “She’s a Harris.”
The WD outside hitter buried a kill on the final play against the Indians, sending the seventh-seeded Bobcats to their first-ever state volleyball championship game with a 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22 victory over the No. 6 Indians at U.S. Cellular Center.
Western Dubuque players have said throughout the postseason that they believe that they are a championship-caliber team. But moments after another emotion-filled win, a team that relies heavily on five underclassmen in the starting lineup was awash with disbelief that they’re actually here.
“Knowing I had to put it away -- I don’t even know how to explain it. I just knew I had to go up there and hit it as hard as I can. No fear,” said Harris.
Busy preparing for today’s 3A football semifinal game, Calvin could not attend the Cell to watch his sister. He will have a chance to make the trek to Cedar Rapids on Friday when little sister and Western Dubuque takes on top-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the title match.
“I’ve heard from a couple of people that (Calvin) might be a little jealous right now,” Harris said. “But I think he’s just happy.”
The playoffs have handed the Bobcats (24-13) a litany of challenging tests and seemingly upped the difficulty with every step. Western Dubuque was an underdog against three-time reigning champion Dubuque Wahlert in the regional semifinals.
The defending state runner-up, No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, staked a 2-0 lead against the Bobcats in Tuesday’s quarterfinal only for WD to rally to the semis in five sets.
Today, the Indians (31-11) had all of the momentum, carrying a huge run from their Set 2 loss to WD over for a controlled Set 3 win to stave off the sweep. Marion continued to battle al the way to a 13-13 tie midway through the fourth, when suddenly a switch seemed to flip for the Bobcats.
A kill by Kaylee Elgin capped a 4-1 WD run to put them in front, 17-14. The Indians fought back within 18-17 before back-to-back kills by Meredith Bahl sparked a 5-1 run for a 23-18 Bobcat lead.
A kill by Kayba Laube followed by a block from Delaney Rice and Avery VanHook cut Marion within 23-20. Western Dubuque setter Maddy Maahs threaded the next ball to Harris for a kill to push the Bobcats to match point, 24-20.
The Indians staved off the first two match points with back-to-back kills. But on the deciding play, WD libero Ella Meyer plucked a perfect serve-receive pass to Maahs, who sent it out to Harris for the game winner.
“Realistically, they knew that once we got rolling we could actually do it,” said WD coach Megan Scherrman. “I just can’t believe we’re actually here though. … The road that we’ve had to get here, it’s been tough. We’ve had to take down a lot of really good teams.
“When I was talking to them today and asking them how they were feeling, they were like, ‘We’re good.’ They don’t have nerves. They don’t have fear right now. And honestly, with the road we’ve had, why would you at this point?”
Bahl finished tied with Rice for a match-high 17 kills, but the final totals were much more balanced on the Bobcats’ side. Elgin, Harris and Meg Besler posted 10 kills apiece, Maahs finished with a match-high 43 assists, and Meyer posted a match-high 17 digs to round out WD. Laube had 12 kills for Marion, which committed 31 errors hitting and 10 serving in the match.
“We dreamed of this, and now it’s finally becoming a reality. I can’t believe it,” said Bahl, who also had 13 digs. “We told each other that we can’t let up now. There’s a state championship on the line, and we can’t let up now.”
Friday’s match against the Warriors is at 12:15 p.m. Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept No. 5 West Delaware in today’s other semifinal. It’s the second title match appearance for the Warriors in three seasons, with the last one coming in a five-set title-game loss to Wahlert in 2017.
Western Dubuque has its work cut out for it yet again it appears. But the Bobcats haven’t cracked yet with one match to go.
“We’re not satisfied,” said Maahs. “We didn’t want to just come down here just to say that we made it to state. We wanted to go for it all, and that’s what we’re doing.”