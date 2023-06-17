Vikings Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins run through drills this week in Eagan, Minn.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings reported for minicamp this week with a dress-up theme — sports jerseys — that came with a contest to award the most creative player.

The assignment generated by quarterback Kirk Cousins spread through the entire organization, with roughly two-thirds of all staff wearing one to work on Tuesday — some current, some throwback, some random choices in between.

Tags