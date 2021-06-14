As lists of candidates fill up for the 2022 election, national and state leaders of the Democratic Party are reviewing their party’s performance last year to better plan ahead.
In recent weeks, the party and organizations tied to it have been steadily releasing post-mortems on the 2020 election and where they did not meet expectations. Last week, for instance, a trio of Democrat-leaning think tanks — Third Way, the Collective PAC and Latino Victory — released their in-depth analysis of 2020 results.
Their findings highlighted several issues the party faced nationally last November.
The analysis found, for one thing, that “Republican attempts to brand Democrats as ‘radicals’ worked.”
During a post-session interview with Iowa State Legislature leaders, Democratic Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst — a likely candidate for Iowa House Minority Leader next session —acknowledged that was true in Iowa as well as nationally.
“Did they successfully paint us in ways that were not accurate and not true? Sure,” she said. “A lot of that had to do with the national narrative and national ticket.”
But, Konfrst said the actions of Iowa’s Republican majority in this year’s legislative session following the election give her party lots of ammunition.
“The extreme party is on the other side,” she said. “We were falsely painted as extremists by national narratives. We can paint them in a true way as extremists in their own districts, letting people know what votes (Republicans) took in the dark of night, letting people know what were party line votes just to go along with their caucus.”
Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, though, said that the Republican majority gaining votes in the 2020 election was proof that voters wanted those conservative actions — including removing the need for handgun carry permits, a constitutional amendment to leave no right to abortion, and a conservative elections reform bill.
“Regardless of how people think we’re approaching them, we’ve been rewarded,” he said. “We grew our majority. From that standpoint, we’re trying to do what we said we would do.”
The Democratic think tanks’ findings also showed that “voters of color are persuasion voters who need to be convinced.” Instead, the report said, voters of color were treated as get-out-the-vote targets who would vote Democrat if they showed up.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said one thing that did hurt his party was a moratorium on door-knocking and in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance against them.
“Clearly in terms of Democrats getting out the vote ... persuading folks was a challenge because we were trying to keep Iowans safe, each other safe,” Wilburn said. “Thanks to the Biden/Harris administration getting vaccines in people’s arms, people are getting more comfortable getting together.”