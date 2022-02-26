Mayor, police chief apologize for charging innocent teen
WAUKEGAN — The mayor and the interim police chief of a Chicago suburb apologized to a teenager who was wrongly charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a store clerk even though he was playing basketball for his high school at the time of the shooting.
In separate statements, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor and interim Police Chief Keith Zupec pointed to failures in the way the case was handled.
Police arrested the 15-year-old at Waukegan High School days after the Feb. 4 shooting and told him they would release him if he confessed, Taylor said at a news conference this week. The teen said he did confess because he was afraid.
The teen was charged with attempted murder on Feb. 16 and placed in juvenile detention, where he spent two days. He was released after investigators realized that he couldn’t have taken part in the shooting because he was playing basketball at a school in Lincolnshire when it happened.
The teen “did not commit this crime, nor was he involved in this crime in any manner and he should not have been brought to the juvenile detention facility,” Zupec said in his statement. He said the city and the Lake County state’s attorney’s office will review the matter.
Taylor said that as a mother, she was disappointed by the handling of the case.
“When I ran for mayor, I focused on ensuring that everyone in Waukegan is treated with dignity and respect. Unfortunately, in (the teen’s) case, the city missed the mark,” she said.
Police said the clerk was seriously wounded in the shooting.
Man granted parole after once telling board to ‘shove it’
CHICAGO — A man convicted in a 1968 gang-related Chicago killing who once told members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to “shove it” has been granted parole.
Namor Smith, 74, was granted parole Thursday by the board on a 12-3 vote.
At a previous hearing in 2019, the board voted, 3-10, against releasing Smith, and a decade ago he told the board “you can take this parole thing and shove it up” while using an expletive.
Smith, a former member of the Blackstone Rangers gang, was convicted in the fatal 1968 shooting of Sterling Burnett, 21, on Chicago’s South Side.
Authorities said Smith and other gang members confronted Burnett because he wasn’t in their gang. One gang member punched Burnett, who was dragged into an alley and shot.
One of Smith’s co-defendants in Burnett’s killing was paroled in 2001, while the other served a 20-to 30-year prison term.
Smith was serving 50 to 100 years in prison for murder, plus eight more years for wounding an inmate with a homemade knife in 1987.
Officials said he admitted killing Burnett, saying he was in a rival gang. But in a 2019 interview with a parole board member, Smith said he was an accomplice but not the shooter.
Smith was previously paroled in 2004 but was sent back to prison to complete his sentence in 2007 for violating terms of his parole.
Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, the second-term Democrat said Friday.
“Today, upon returning from an official trip overseas, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Underwood said. “I was tested throughout my trip and tested negative. I will be following guidelines from the CDC and House Attending Physician to isolate and keep others safe.
“Thankfully, my symptoms are mild so far and I am grateful to have the protection of a safe vaccine and booster.”