CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball on Monday about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people.
After speaking with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game was slated to begin on time. But there were storms in the area that could affect play.
The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and the team planned to observe a moment of silence before the first pitch.
The gunman wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.
Several nearby cities canceled events, including parades and fireworks, some of them noting that the Highland Park shooter was still at large.
MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been activated from the injured list after missing about five weeks with a sprained left ring finger.
Suzuki was back in the lineup and in the cleanup spot for the Cubs’ Monday game against Milwaukee. Cubs manager David Ross said Suzuki has “been itching for a while” to get back on the field. The Cubs optioned outfielder Narciso Crook to Triple-A Iowa.
Suzuki, 27, signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs in March after starring for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner during nine seasons with the Carp.
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto says an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness. Soto felt something behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning and exited after running the bases in the fourth. Soto was not in the Nats lineup Monday but pinch-hit in the eighth and drew a walk.
RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a tubing accident in Richmond over the weekend.
A spokesperson for the Department of Wildlife Resources says Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River on Saturday. As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave. That caused it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and struck her with the propeller. Budzinski was a rising senior at Glen Allen High School who played soccer and other sports.
BASKETBALL
HAVANA — There were some cheers for “The Star-Spangled Banner” before USA Basketball’s game in Cuba on Independence Day. And then the Americans celebrated the holiday with a big win.
Xavier Munford scored 24 points and the U.S. defeated Cuba, 87-64, on Monday night to close the first round of qualifying for next year’s Basketball World Cup. The U.S. is now 31-1 all-time against the island nation. Munford was 10 for 12 from the floor for the Americans. Justin Jackson scored 13 points for the Americans. They’ll start the second round of World Cup qualifying in late August.
Brittney Griner has made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she might never return home and asking that he not “ forget about me and the other American Detainees.” Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the letter was delivered on Monday. Most of the letter’s contents to President Biden remain private.
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON, England — The All England Club is appealing a fine levied by the WTA women’s professional tennis tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from tournaments in Britain because of the war in Ukraine.
The Lawn Tennis Association also is expected to appeal a financial penalty imposed by the WTA after no players from Russia or Belarus were allowed to take part in three grass-court tuneup events last month. All England Club CEO Sally Bolton says the club appealed its WTA fine and is “is still waiting to hear from” the ATP men’s tour.
SOCCER
MONTERREY, Mexico — Alex Morgan scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women’s national team defeated Haiti 3-0 on Monday in the opening match of the CONCACAF W Championship. The tournament determines the region’s four direct berths in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Midge Purce also scored for the United States, which has won the past two World Cups.
