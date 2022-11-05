Jo Daviess County students performed as well as or better than their peers statewide on several performance measures in a recent state report, but there is still room for improvement, according to local superintendents.
The Illinois State Board of Education late last month released its 2022 Illinois Report Card, which details how schools fared in a variety of areas, from graduation rates and absenteeism to reading and math proficiency.
For the first time since 2019, the report also included summative designations for each school, which were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. The designations are based on multiple factors, including student growth for elementary and middle schools and graduation rates for high schools.
The majority of schools in Jo Daviess County were designated “commendable,” meaning they had a graduation rate above 67%, were rated below the top 10% of schools and did not have any underperforming student subgroups.
East Dubuque and Scales Mound junior high schools were ranked “exemplary,” which means they were in the top 10% of all schools statewide.
Stockton Superintendent James Bunting said officials with the district’s Regional Office of Education have explained how the district’s elementary school, which was designated as “exemplary” in 2019, had its rating fall.
“The area that brought us down was our chronic truants, so ... we’ve already started having discussions with our social worker and counselors on how we can reach out to those families and give them some support so we can increase their attendance,” he said.
The report shows that all five Jo Daviess County school districts covered by the Telegraph Herald had lower rates of chronic absenteeism than the statewide rate, which was 29.8%. Students in all five districts also bested the statewide percentage of students proficient in math based on state assessment results, and only Scales Mound fell short of the statewide proficiency percentage for English language arts.
Results were mixed, however, for other measures of success.
While Stockton and River Ridge reported four-year graduation rates higher than the statewide average of 87.3%, East Dubuque, Scales Mound and Galena came in under that number.
Galena Superintendent Tim Vincent said in a smaller district, even a difference of one or two students can have a substantial impact on the graduation rate. This year, Galena’s four-year graduation rate was 82.4%.
“We always look at how we can get that to 100%. We always look at the gaps. There’s no excuses,” Vincent said. “At the same time, all three of our schools are (designated as) commendable, and … I look at graduation rates more as part of a holistic picture of the overall academic performance.”
Galena, Scales Mound and Stockton districts came in higher than the statewide percentage of ninth-graders on track to graduate, which this year was 86.6%, but East Dubuque and River Ridge districts fell below that threshold.
