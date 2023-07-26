A quilt 67 years in the making was completed by the Heritage House Quilters last week for Epworth resident Carolyn Hoerner.
Hoerner said she’d been carrying around the unfinished bow tie pattern “scrappy quilt” top for decades, made for her as a child in 1958 by her paternal grandmother, Laura Beyer.
Hoerner said, “It’s been around my house for longer than I can remember. My mother always said my grandmother had made it for me, but she died in 1958 when I was 9 years old.”
Now 74, Hoerner said she was inspired to have the quilt finished when she ran into an old classmate from Western Dubuque, Ruth Deutmeyer. Deutmeyer is a member of the Heritage House Quilters, a small group that has been offering the hand-quilting service for 31 years as a fundraiser for the Heritage House Museum. Hoerner had seen that Deutmeyer made a lot of quilts on Facebook. In their conversation, Deutmeyer mentioned Hoerner’s quilt should be finished by hand instead of by machine and offered to have the quilters work on it.
Hoerner said, “We got together and she looked at it and thought it needed to be done. I’d been wanting to get it done and it seemed it was now or never.”
Because only the decorative top had been sewn, the Quilters focused on adding the central batting and backing to finish it. Deutmeyer said the age of the quilt and its hand-pieced nature made it a very unique project to work on.
“Newer quilts are all matching fabrics and very precise, whereas this hand-pieced one was a little wonky. There were some seams coming loose we had to touch up because it was very old. You could tell it wasn’t stitched evenly. The unique part was there were so many different fabrics you could tell came from bits and scraps of older cloths or leftover fabrics from other sewing projects, which is totally different from what we see today.”
The project took the Heritage House Quilters six days of work, spread across six weeks working 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays. The finished quilt was delivered to Hoerner July 19. Hoerner said she loves the finished quilt and plans on passing it down as a family heirloom. She also said her grandmother would have been happy with the finished product as well.
“I think she’d be thrilled. I have some family members who I think are going to be really excited that I got it done.”
For more information on the Heritage House Quilters, contact Ramona Pape at 563-599-7715.