Dyersville Beckman and Cascade drew the top two seeds for the Iowa Class 2A District baseball tournament, which begins next week.
Clayton Ridge/Central (1-9) visits Bellevue (3-4) at 7 p.m. on July 11 in a first-round game for the right to face Beckman (7-6) at 7 p.m. on July 14 in Dyersville in the district semifinals. Cascade (3-4) plays Monticello (3-4) at 5 p.m. on July 14 in the other semifinals. The championship game is scheduled for July 18 in Dyersville.
The Class 1A District 7 tournament also begins July 11. Bellevue Marquette (5-4) faces Easton Valley (9-0) at 7 p.m. in Miles, following the Calamus-Wheatland (7-2) vs. Springville (6-4) contest. The winners meet July 14. The top half of the bracket includes host Alburnett (10-2) vs. Clinton Prince of Peace (1-7) and Wyoming Midland (5-6) vs. North Cedar (2-3). The district final is set for July 18 at Alburnett.
The Class 1A District 6 tournament opens July 11. South Winneshiek (15-0) plays Maquoketa Valley (0-7) and Lansing Kee (7-4) faces Turkey Valley (2-8) at Calmar, and MFL/Mar-Mac (7-4) plays Central City (0-10) and East Buchanan (3-5) meets Edgewood-Colesburg (3-5) at Monona. The district final takes place July 18 at Calmar.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 1-9, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-8 — At Wahlert: Anna Chapman was a force in the opener, sparking the Golden Eagles to a sweep of a pair of one-run victories over the J-Hawks.
Chapman pitched a complete game no-hitter in Game 1, striking out 10 and walking one. She also delivered what proved to be the winning run in the third inning with a solo home run.
Maria Roth was the hero in Game 2, clinching the sweep with a walk-off home run in the eighth inning. Roth finished a combined 7-for-8 at the plate.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-14, Dubuque Senior 2-0 — At Wiegand Field: Ava Bradley delivered a double in the opener, but otherwise the Rams managed just seven hits over two losses to the Hawks, now led by former Hempstead coach Alisha Frese.