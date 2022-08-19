Rushdie stabbing suspect refused bail
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York.
Hadi Matar, 24, appeared in a western New York courtroom after a grand jury indicted him on charges that he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie multiple times in front of a horrified crowd.
Dressed in a black and white jail uniform, Matar stayed quiet during the hearing while his lawyer unsuccessfully tried to persuade the judge that he should be released while he awaited trial. Public defender Nathaniel Barone said Matar had no criminal record and wouldn’t flee the country if released.
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’, Stelter to leave network
NEW YORK — CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show after three decades on the air, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.
The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.
“Reliable Sources,” and its host, appear to be the first prominent casualties in CNN’s effort to become less confrontational politically, a priority of Chris Licht, who became the network’s chairman and CEO in the spring, and his boss, David Zaslav, head of the Warner Bros. Discovery parent company.
CNN has seen its reputation tumble dramatically and the new management team has been seeking to turn down the partisan temperature.
3 charged in prison murder of mob snitch Whitey Bulger
BOSTON — Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.
The charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.
Rosalynn Carter celebrates 95th birthday
Rosalynn Carter, the second-oldest U.S. first lady ever, turned 95 Thursday on a birthday marked not just with cards and best wishes, but with butterflies.
The wife of former President Jimmy Carter, 97, has a fascination with butterflies dating back to childhood, when she was entranced by the colorful insects flitting around her mother’s flowers in Plains, Ga., longtime friend and neighbor Annette Wise said.
That interest led to the formation of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, which was established in the southwest Georgia town after the former first lady grew concerned about the future of butterflies, which are crucial to the pollination of flowering plants.
“She read an article in 2013 about the decline in monarchs and decided she wanted to do something about it,” Wise said.
The butterfly trail used Carter’s birthday to promote an annual statewide count of butterflies, the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, set for today and Saturday, Wise said.
Environmentalists glue hands to Vatican statue
ROME — Italian environmental activists staged a second museum protest in as many months, gluing their hands Thursday to the base of one of the Vatican Museums’ most important ancient sculptures, the Laocoon.
The statue wasn’t damaged, said the environmental group Last Generation. Vatican gendarmes removed the three protesters and they were processed at an Italian police station.
The protesters are demanding the Italian government increase its solar and wind power and stop exploring for natural gas and reopening old coal mines in Italy. They affixed a banner to the statue’s base reading “No gas, no coal.”
