The Dubuque Devils earned a berth in the Midwest High School Hockey League’s junior varsity state tournament this weekend.
Dubuque finished with a 15-16-1 record to claim the eighth and final spot in the field for the tournament, which will take place today through Saturday at the Iowa State University Ice Arena in Ames. The Devils meet top-seeded Lincoln (28-4-0) at 5:15 p.m. today, with the winner meeting either the No. 4 Des Moines Capitals (24-6-2) or the No. 5 Des Moines Oak Leafs (18-12-2) in the semifinals Friday.
The other side of the bracket includes No. 2 Kansas City (27-4-1) vs. No. 7 Omaha (18-13-1) and No. 3 Waterloo (26-3-3) vs. No. 6 Quad City (18-13-1).
Drew Zillig leads the Devils in goals (20) and points (25), while Connor Lucas paces the team with 11 assists. Braden Hathaway has earned 12 wins in net.