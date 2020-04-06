“The Neighborhood,” 7 p.m. on CBS When Tina receives unexpected news, Calvin, Dave and Gemma encourage her to embrace a new chapter by taking a big leap of faith — literally — by learning to skydive. Also, Marty helps Grover create a ‘battle bot’ for a school science competition.
“All Rise,” 8 p.m. on CBS Emily’s season-long composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence. Also, Lola struggles with supporting Robin’s distant job offer.
“Better Call Saul,” 8 p.m. on AMC When a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy is pushed to the limit. Mike takes measures to contain the wrath of the cartel, and Lalo gets an unexpected visitor.