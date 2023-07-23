Shaving Down Swimming
FILE - Lilly King of the United States starts in her heat of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Although there is scant scientific evidence that razoring off every bit of exposed hair actually produces faster times, swimmers cling to this tradition before every big meet. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

 Matthias Schrader

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For all the high-tech suits and advancements in training techniques, there is one time-honored — and sometimes painful — tradition that swimmers cling to before every big meet: shaving down.

While there is scant scientific evidence that a razor helps produce faster times, good luck finding anyone who will say the sleek look is not just as important as strenuous workouts, good nutrition and proper strokes.

