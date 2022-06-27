ALBURNETT
The Pirates finished the week with a 4-0 record improving their season record to 15-12. For the week, Alburnett scored 57 runs.
June 20 at Prince of Peace
The Pirates dominated Prince of Peace on Monday night with a 16-0 win in five innings. Alburnett put the game out of reach in the second with nine runs, and added five more in the top of the fourth.
The June 21st game at Cal-Wheatland was canceled midway through due to severe storms and lightning. The Pirates led 8-1 before the storms came in. At this time, there is not date scheduled for a make-up. Alburnett put up four runs in the first inning and senior Gavin Soukup pitched a real nice game on the mound.
“Against Prince of Peace we came away with a big win.” Stensland said, “The biggest take from this game was Aiden McGraw who came away with the win throwing a complete game no hitter, he was only a couple guys away from a perfect game.
June 23 vs Springville (DH)
The Pirates bats came alive in game one on senior night against Springville scoring a combined 18 runs in the second, third and fourth innings for the 18-3 win.
Game two was a slugfest with Springville scoring 10 runs in the top of the first. Alburnett answered with 20 runs in the bottom of the first for a 20-10 win and sweep.
“We hit pretty well. All in all, it was a good night for our four seniors on senior night.” said Stensland
June 24 vs Jesup
Alburnett wrapped up its week with a 3-2 win over Jesup who has been in and out of the Class 2A ranking all season. Both of the teams runs came early, with Jesup getting one run in the top of the first and another in the third. Alburnett put up two runs in the bottom of the first and added the winning run in the bottom of the second.
Head coach Ryan Stensland said, “We had a pretty outstanding week, capping it off with two big wins. I was very proud of how both teams played in the game against Jesup. Carson Rose pitched exceptionally well. Braydon Smith came in to get the save working himself out of a couple jams.” Defensively a couple of our younger guys, Cooper Foster and Hunter Sauer made some great plays. Then there is senior Blaine McGraw who continues to have an outstanding season at first base.
CENTER POINT URBANAThe 15-11 Stormin’ Pointers finished the week with a 3-2 record sweeping Vinton-Shellsburg. They split with Marion and lost a tough one to North Linn.
June 20 at Marion (DH)
CPU and Marion split its double header with Marion taking game one 15-6 and CPU winning the night cap 10-8.
In the game one loss sophomore DH Jonah Dupont led the team with three hits. Sophomore Bryer Wiley had two RBI and two walks. Junior Ben Hakert knocked one over the fence for CPU lone home run. In game two the Pointers scored five runs in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fifth to take a 7-1 lead. Marion heated up in the bottom of the fifth with a four-run inning. They added three more runs in the sixth, but CPU came back in the top of the seventh to break the 8-8 tie with two runs for the nightcap win.
June 23 vs Vinton-Shellsburg
CPU traveled to Vinton on Thursday night for a double header against rival Vinton-Shellsburg. The Pointers bus ride home was a good one after sweeping the Vikings 5-4 and 11-1 in game two.
Game one was a good battle with neither team being able to pull away. CPU scored two-run in the first and one in the third inning. Vinton battled back with three runs in the bottom of the third and one in the sixth. CPU put one run across in the top of the seventh and shut down the Vikings in the bottom half to take home the win.
In the game two nightcap, CPU’s bats came alive scoring 11 runs in four innings to take an 11-1 win. Sophomore Brady Borkgren pitched five strong innings striking out four batters while only allowing one run and one walk. Wiley had another nice game with two hits and two RBI to lead the Pointers.
June 24 at North Linn
CPU wrapped up its week on the road at Troy Mills taking on a very good Lynx team. CPU pout a run up in the first, but North Linn answered with five in the bottom of the first. Both teams batted the rest of the game with both teams playing some real good ball.
Havel had three hits, one run and a double. Senior Collin Hoskins had three hits, two RBI and a double.
CENTRAL CITYJune 20 at Midland
Central City opened their week Monday at Midland but struggled keeping the Eagles off the bases losing 12-2. Sophomore Daiton Price led the Wildcats going 2/2 with two singles. Junior Luca Greif and senior Troy Curtis each had one hit.
June 23 vs Starmont (DH)
The Wildcats battled the Stars in both games on senior night, but were unable to bring home a win losing game one 10-6 and game two 9-4.
The first game Central City went back and forth, but Starmont ended up getting four runs in the top of the seventh for the win. Jayden Hanson pitched a heck of a game and also had a triple. Senior Jack Kramer hit his first ever home run. Game two, Central City just could not get anything going falling 9-4.
Head coach Josh Van amerongen commented, “We played really well in game one, but we were not able to take that into game two. This team keeps improving and I am confident that better times are to come from this young group.”
NORTH LINNJune 20 at Springville
North Linn opened their week traveling to conference foe Springville on Monday. The Lynx offense continued to stay hot as they dominated early in game one by jumping out to a comfortable 11-0 lead. Springville rallied with six runs in the third inning, but the Lynx proved to be too much as they won game one 16-6. Senior Austin Hilmer had three hits, four RBI, and three stolen bases in the win. Mason Bechen added three hits of his own with one home run and two RBI.
North Linn carried their momentum from the first game into the night cap as they scored 11 runs in the first inning. All nine hitters recorded a hit in the 20-0 win. Cole Griffith and Ben Wheatley each had 3 hits to lead the way for the Lynx. Hilmer added three more RBI’s and Bechen went deep for the second straight game.
June 22 vs Ed-Co
North Linn welcomed the Vikings to Troy Mills on Wednesday for a conference double header. Game one was all set up to be a pitcher’s duel as Ed-Co ace Cael Funk came into the game leading the state in strikeouts. But the Lynx bats continued to stay red hot as they were able to put four runs up in the first inning.
They didn’t wait around, taking control in the second inning putting up seven more runs and never looked back on their way to winning 14-0. Hilmer and Bridgewater paced the Lynx offense with three hits apiece. Bechen had another strong outing on the mound going all five innings, striking out 10 batters and only giving up one hit.
The Lynx kept the offense going strong in the second game of the double header. North Linn rallied for seven runs in the third inning to take a 9-0 lead, and that was more than enough with senior Gunner Vanourney on the mound. Vanourney went all seven innings to pick up the 9-2 win. Cole Griffith led the offense going 2 for 4 with two RBI’s. Woods and Hilmer pitched in a pair of RBI as North Linn swept the Vikings in conference play.
Head coach Travis Griffith said, “I was happy to see our kids come ready to battle against a tough pitcher like the Funk kid today. Luckily, we have seen some good pitching here in the last week or so with Beckman and Lisbon, so we were a little more prepared to hit what we saw tonight.
Friday, June 24 vs Center Point-Urbana
North Linn faced off with Class 3A rival to the south Center Point-Urbana on Friday night. The game was back and forth early as the Stormin’ Pointers were able to plate three runs in the first couple of innings. But every time they scored; the Lynx had an answer. Hilmer and Bridgewater got things rolling early with base hits as Wheatley and Benesh came through with a pair of clutch RBI singles in the first inning. The Lynx led 6-3 heading into the third inning and they kept their foot on the gas each inning. Hilmer got things going again with a single, Bechen rocked an RBI double, and Griffith finished the inning with another RBI single as the Lynx extended their lead 8-3. That was all Lynx ace Hilmer needed as he pitched 6 strong innings to pick up the win. Corbin Woods came on to pitch 1 inning in relief as the Lynx won 10-5. Hilmer also finished the night with 3 more base hits to his total for the season.
Coach Griff, “I was happy to see us play so well against a very tough CPU squad. We knew they were going to hit the ball well tonight, but Austin settled in after a rough couple innings and our defense played well again tonight behind him. I like where we are at right now as a squad this late in the season. Big matchup with Alburnett on Monday that will decide the conference race and then it is on to the postseason grind.”
