All four of our area teams wrapped up its regular season play this week. North Linn remains on top of Class 1A, Central City closes out the season at No. 15.
ALBURNETT
The Pirates wrapped up its regular season with a 17-16-1 record. Senior night did not end up quite like they would have hoped on June 27 when they lost two games to a tough Lynx team from Troy Mills 10-0 and 11-3.
In both games the Pirates struggled to put runs across the plate due in part to some strong pitching from the Lynx. In game one it was one inning that made the difference when North Linn put across seven runs. Sophomore Gralynn Martin led the Pirates with a double and two hits.
Game two, Martin and sophomore Izzy Graubard led the Pirates with two hits. Peyton Scott, Lacey Neighbor and Hailey Carolan each had a single. All three of Alburnett’s runs came off Lynx freshman Kylie Munson, all three runs were unearned.
The Pirates will open up Class 2A Region 6 play on July 6 at Columbus Catholic at 7pm.
CENTER POINT URBANAThe young Stormin Pointers (16-18) finished its last week of the regular season going 3-2. CPU opened the week on June 27 with a double header sweep on the road at Maquoketa 6-5 and 5-2.
CPU started the first inning with four runs. A walk by Ryanne Hansen, then consecutive base hits from Olivia Perez, Mya Hillers, Kora Katcher and Gracie Hoskins put them up early 4-0. Maquoketa answered back in the bottom of the second with three runs.
In the third, Hillers blasted a solo homerun. Following the Hillers home run things went cold for CPU. Maquoketa scored one run in each in the fifth and sixth innings tying up the score at 5-5 after regulation.
In the top of the eighth the Pointers were able to manufacture a run. Katcher hit a double to start the inning, then Tara Crowley had a single to hit her in. Perez pitched a pretty good game after the second inning struggles.
Second game against Maquoketa, Hillers pitched a great game only giving up two earned runs. CPU only had two errors.
Assistant coach Ashley Perez said, “We continue to get the bats going, and our pitching is looking good. But we need to continue to work on limiting our errors if we want to keep playing this season.”
Kora Katcher had a double in the second and a single in the fourth. Hoskins also had a double in the second and a single in the fourth. Crowley had a single in the second. Hillers had a single in the fourth, and Ella Simon had a double. Addison Wade had a single in the fifth but was left on base.
On June 29, CPU played Independence at home and won the first game 10-5 racking up 12 hits. Both Simon and Hoskins had three hits. Perez, Ryanne Hansen each had two, with Hillers and Katcher each with one. Simon pitched a good game giving up 10 hits with five earned runs. Hillers came in to finish the game in the top of seventh giving up no runs.
Second game against Indee, CPU lost in extra innings. Indee’s Marley Lovar had two home runs in this game, one being the first hit of the game, and the second being the winning run. CPU had this game if they didn’t have a few base running errors and four fielding errors. Perez gave up three earned runs and Hillers gave up one.
“We have to continue to work hard with our young crew, and cut down on the mental and physical errors. This will give us a great chance to beat anyone we come across.” said Perez.
CPU (16-17) will open Class 3A Region 6 play on July 6 at Vinton-Shellsburg (13-21). Game starts at 7pm.
CENTRAL CITYCentral City (32-7) concluded its regular season with a 4-1 record. They will host Kee (17-14) at home on July 6 in the Class 1A Region 7 second round game at home at 7pm.
On June 27 they welcomed New Hampton easily winning 14-2. Senior Shelby Rollinger led the Wildcats with two hits, one run, four RBI, including a triple. Senior ace Sara Reid took the mound pitching four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.
Central City struck early putting up four runs in the bottom of the first. In the fourth inning they put up 10 runs sending the Chickasaws home early in five innings. Isabelle Whitson had two hits, both singles and two runs. Sophomore Bailee Weber drove across two runs on a single.
June 28 the Wildcats hosted the 7-20 Beckman Catholic Blazers shutting them out with a 7-0 win. It was another strong first inning when the Wildcats put across four runs that helped seal the win. Eighth grader Avery Wise pitched four outstanding innings striking out four batters. Fellow eighth grader Savannah Koch came in relief and pitched three shutout innings. The future is bright for the Wildcats pitching staff.
Rollinger had another nice game with two hits and three more RBI. That is seven RBI’s in two games for the Wildcat senior.
June 29, they welcomed TRC West rival Springville. Both games were close with the Wildcats taking each game 4-3 for the home sweep. In game one Central City put across a run in the third, and three more in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead into the sixth. The Orioles came back in the top of the sixth with three runs, but it was not enough. Cats win.
Game two Central City trailed 3-1 going into the seventh inning when they put three runs across the plate to seal the win and sweep.
July 1 the Wildcats hit the road against the 15-14 Comets from BCLUW. Central City was down early 4-0 heading into the fourth when they put up six runs to take a 6-4 lead. The Comets answered in the bottom half with three runs. Each team added a run in the fifth. Neither team was able to put a run across in the sixth and seventh inning putting the game into extra innings. After the Comets held the Wildcats scoreless in the top of the eighth, they were able to put the winning run across in the bottom half for the win.
NORTH LINNThe 29-8, Class 1A No. 1 Lynx concluded its regular season play out scoring its opponents 57-6 and a 5-1 record. In order to be the best head coach Chad Spore knows playing against the bigger schools will help this team grow. This was the case in their final week of the regular season when they hosted CPU and played at CR Xavier to wrap up the regular season play.
The Lynx opened their week on June 27 with a sweep over the Alburnett Pirates winning game one 10-0 in five innings, and a 11-3 win in game two.
A seven run third inning in game one was the difference maker. Junior ace Ellie Flanagan pitched a strong complete game with four strikeouts. Seven Lynx batters were able to get a hit, including another bomb from senior Jill Smith. Senior Jenna Lemley who has come on strong towards the end of the season also had two RBI.
Game two the Lynx were able to produce multiple runs in five of its seven innings for the 11-3 win. Flanagan pitched three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Freshman Mackenzie Bridgewater led the Lynx with two RBI, going 3 for 3 with two singles and a double.
On June 28 Marquette Catholic found out that it is not fun to host the Lynx losing both game 13-0 and 14-0, each in five innings. The Lynx put up eight runs in the second in game one and 10 runs in the top of the second in game two, putting both games out of reach.
The Lynx wrapped up their week with games against two class 3A teams. On June 30 they hosted CPU winning 9-2 and on July 2 they played at CR Xavier falling 1-0.
In her final home game of the season, sophomore Skylar Benesh left no doubt in the fourth with her seventh home run of the season. Flanagan pitched five scoreless innings. CPU put across two runs in the top of the sixth, but were unable to produce additional runs giving the Lynx the 9-2 win.
Two big innings were the difference maker again for the Lynx, putting across five runs in the second and four more in the bottom of the fourth.
In the bottom of the second Bridgewater led off with a single, after stealing second, she banged her knee sliding into second. Coach Spore immediately put in a courtesy runner to check on his sensational freshman. Senior Sydney Smock was up next and with a sac fly she moved the runner to third. Junior Addison Cira sac bunted in the first run next. Freshman Kylie Munson hit a single, with two runners on, Smith blasted a double bringing in two runs. Lemley was up next and with a single drove in two runs for a 5-0 Lynx lead.
Benesh opened up the fourth with a homerun blast. Following a Smith groundout, Lemley got a single, Flanagan up next hit a solid double putting runners on second and third. A bloop double from Bridgewater scores one. Following a CPU pitching change Smock moved the runner over to third with a single and another Cira single drove in the fourth and deciding run for the Lynx.
The Lynx traveled to Xavier Saturday, July 2 for its final regular season contest. In any game, producing runs is key, unfortunate for the Lynx, they were not able to produce runs, leaving 11 batters on base which is not typical of this team.
North Linn will host HLV in the second round of the Class 1A Region 7 playoffs on July 6th at 7pm with the winner having the opportunity to play in the regional final and a trip to the state meet. There is a good chance they could face TRC rival Central City at home if both teams take care of business on July 11.
