A Dubuque man reported a possible injury after a rear-end crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Brandon S. Erdenberger, 21, was traveling south on Bluff Street at about 8 a.m. and attempting to merge onto Dodge Street when his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle driven by Sean A. Krueger, 22, of Dubuque, according to a Dubuque Police Department crash report.
Krueger told an officer he thought Erdenberger was going to merge onto Dodge Street, but he yielded instead to oncoming traffic. Krueger was cited for following too close.
Erdenberger reported a possible injury and minor damage to his vehicle worth about $3,000, according to the crash report.
Krueger's vehicle was totaled, sustaining about $5,000 worth of damage, according to the report.