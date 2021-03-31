Atlanta Braves reliever Will Smith is auctioning off gear autographed by his teammates to raise money for relief efforts in his storm-ravaged home county south of Atlanta.
Smith is a native of Newnan, about 40 miles from Atlanta and part of Coweta County. Last week, the area was hit by a massive tornado that caused extensive damage as a deadly storm system moved across the Southeast.
“We’ve never had a tornado like this before,” Smith said. “We’ve obviously had some bad weather in the springtime, some crazy storms that roll through, trees falling down here and there. But I never remember a tornado touching down and tearing up the county like this one did.”
Among the items that are part of the auction: a Braves jersey signed by the entire team, a bat autographed by NL MVP Freddie Freeman, hats signed by each of the team’s position groups and baseballs autographed by the team’s top players, including Ronald Acuña Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies and Ian Anderson.
“I really do appreciate the guys helping me out by signing some stuff to auction off to raise some money for these people back home,” Smith said from spring training Florida. “We’re just trying to get people back on their feet who got destroyed and lost their homes and stuff.”
All money raised through the auction will be matched by Smith and the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Information is available at https://www.mlb.com/braves/community/serve/relief.
Rockies 2, White Sox 1 (7 innings) — At Scottsdale, Ariz.: Chicago starter Dylan Cease struck out 11 without a walk in 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run. Austin Gomber struck out four over three scoreless innings for Colorado, giving up two hits. C.J. Cron hit a home run.
Pirates 1, Twins 1 (7 innings) — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Matt Shoemaker made his fourth start for Minnesota, allowing one run on two hits in three innings. Starter Randy Dobnak made his fifth appearance, coming on in the sixth to throw two perfect innings.
Brewers 6, Rangers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson gave up two runs in five innings. Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer and Christian Yelich singled to finish spring training with a .393 batting average.