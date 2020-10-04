I joined the Telegraph Herald in 2016 after working at newspapers in Le Mars and Marshalltown, Iowa. Although I technically am an Iowan, I oversee most of the TH’s southwestern Wisconsin news, covering a region that’s borders stretch from Dubuque to Prairie du Chien to Mineral Point to Dunbarton.
I dip my toes in a painter’s palette of subjects, ranging from city and county government to education to agriculture. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, I spent most of my time driving the area’s winding roads, admiring the bucolic landscape between destinations.
My favorite articles to write tend to fall into two categories: the quirky and the sad.
Oftentimes, painful stories are undergirded by important social issues. Earlier this year, I met a woman whose son was the second of three people who died by suicide at the Belmont Tower.
Her story was heart-wrenching but raised the issue of whether area municipalities or the state should attempt to restrict access to means of self-harm and the challenges of rural life where mental health workers are in short supply.
This is an issue with far-reaching implications, where the lives of loved ones, friends and neighbors are at stake. I hope my articles encourage people to learn more and even take action.
As far as quirky goes, I love spending time with eccentric people and — no surprise — our communities are filled with them.
While surveying tornado damage in a local town, I met a gentleman who goes by the name Cowboy Jim. The Texas native speaks with a drawl and roams the streets, freely handing out sweet sunshine tomatoes he grows in about 120 buckets on his back patio.
A different assignment took me to the makeup rooms of Dubuque’s drag performers. I spent several weeks among tubes of luminescent paint and glitter, learning secrets of the craft as the queens and kings regaled me with stories of our local troupes’ history.
A news topic that is my standing favorite — truly unique to the Midwest — is mutton bustin’.
I can’t understand why parents insist on placing their screaming 4-year-olds atop jumpy sheep, but the apoplectic results are predictable. Children are either inconsolable or pumped for the following year. And goodness knows what the sheep are thinking.
Before my journalism career began, I studied history in grad school at University of Wisconsin in Madison. In the Badger State’s capital, I interned at Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the city’s alternative weekly newspaper, Isthmus.