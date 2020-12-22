NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Bucks were docked a 2022 second-round pick after the NBA determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules.
The league said Monday the Bucks’ rule violation constituted “conduct detrimental to the NBA.”
Reports surfaced in the days leading to the start of last month’s free agency period that the Bucks had agreed on a sign-and-trade that would have brought Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee while sending Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Sacramento Kings.
Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent, ended up signing with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet. Ilyasova was waived, but DiVincenzo and Wilson remain with the Bucks.
NBA officials said they took into account several factors in the decision: the Bucks’ cooperation with the investigation; the Bucks ultimately not signing Bogdanovic; and the lack of evidence of an impermissible early agreement on contract terms.
Silver confident NBA can pull off season
The NBA found a way to get through last season amid a pandemic. Adam Silver sees no reason why the same cannot ring true again this season.
Silver, the the NBA’s Commissioner, said Monday — one day before the new season begins tonight — that he is confident the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through their planned 72-game regular season slates even as the coronavirus problem rages across the country and the world. He did, however, warn that he expects the virus to create some problems along the way.
Silver spoke on the eve of the season-opening doubleheader — Golden State visiting Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers playing against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers tonight. He said if the league didn’t believe in its plans, the season simply would not be starting.
No. 2 Baylor cruises to victory
WACO, Texas — Freshman guard LJ Cryer scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 2 Baylor cruised to a 99-42 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night. The Bears (6-0), the only Big 12 team left without a loss, have scored at least 80 points in six consecutive games for the first time since 1994
Bailey leads No. 8 Tennessee in rout
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Victor Bailey scored 18 points and No. 8 Tennessee beat winless Saint Joseph’s, 102-66, on Monday night. Bailey was one of six players who scored in double figures for the Volunteers (5-0).
Polite, No. 21 Florida State strong in win
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anthony Polite had a career-high 15 points and Balsa Koprivica added a season-best 14 as No. 21 Florida State pulled away late to defeat Gardner-Webb, 72-59, on Monday night. Polite scored in double figures for the fourth straight game.
Cone powers No. 24 Virginia Tech off bench
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech over Longwood, 84-58, on Monday night. Cone shot 6 of 15 from the floor — all 3-pointers — for the Hokies (7-1), who struggled for 30 minutes but heated up down the stretch to win their third straight game.
FOOTBALL
Hall of Fame LB Kevin Greene dies
Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blond hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks.
The Hall of Fame linebacker, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, died Monday, it was confirmed by the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 58. No cause of death was given.
A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.
He played for Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996. Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
Packers among teams with 7 Pro Bowlers
Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.
The Baltimore Ravens also had seven players chosen.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.
Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Jan. 31, the players will be celebrated during two Pro Bowl-themed shows airing on an ESPN/ABC simulcast.
For Green Bay, the other six representatives are WR Davante Adams, CB Jaire Alexander, OT David Bakhtiari, G Elgton Jenkins, RB Aaron Jones and LB Za’Darius Smith.
Rushing mark set to open bowl season
CONWAY, S.C. — Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas, 56-28, Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to start college football’s pandemic-affected bowl season.
Peoples, a sophomore, surpassed the 307 yards rushing of Georgia Tech’s PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl. Peoples also became the seventh player to run for that many scores in a bowl game, a list that includes Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders and Toledo’s Kareem Hunt, as the Mountaineers (9-3) remained perfect in bowls since 2014.
BASEBALL
Kendrick retires after 15 seasons
WASHINGTON — Howie Kendrick is retiring after 15 major league seasons that included earning NLCS MVP honors during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run.
Kendrick played 1,621 regular-season and 50 playoff games with the Nationals, Dodgers, Angels and Phillies since making his debut in 2006. He drove in four runs and hit .333 during the NLCS when he was named MVP.