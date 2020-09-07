News in your town

Essential workers highlight importance of sacrifices during pandemic

Area election officials hope to avoid staffing issues at polls

Biz Buzz: Soap business launches in Maquoketa; new outdoor dining option in Dubuque; local fish store grows; Sonic breaks ground

17 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County as state total tops 70,000

'A day to remember:' Hundreds of vessels show support during Trump Boat Parade in Dubuque

Clarke professor creates audio clip to mimic buzz of student conversation

2nd teen dies of injuries from UTV crash near Belmont

Dubuque's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held with different look

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque woman helps out 'sew' much