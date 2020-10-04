With many more newspaper deadlines behind me than ahead, I find it interesting that my 40-plus year career has come almost full circle.
As a young punk with a full head of steam (and hair), I hit the ground running at my hometown Wisconsin weekly in 1979. Now, as a wiser man in his 60s coasting on fumes (and little hair), I spend about half of my time laying out some of Woodward Communications’ weekly newspapers (the other half I spend putting together several of the TH Current pages).
I especially enjoy creating the sports sections for those weekly papers because that’s where I first honed my skills as a sports editor — with glue, scissors, pica poles and typewriters! There were no smartphones, only the “dumb phone” is ringing again. Going through my junk mail back in the day could literally lead to paper cuts.
Since then, I have written thousands of stories and columns, including now a monthly, religion-based column for our Saturday Current page. Most of the topics aren’t as provocative as they were in my younger more impulsive days (and I thank God that social media didn’t exist back then or I could have gone viral right out the front revolving doors).
It’s fascinating to me that my written words will live on through archives, not only in the tri-states, but also at newspapers in Missouri, Wyoming and Idaho, where I previously worked. Not everybody can say they literally left their mark on their surroundings without being picked up for vandalism.
I especially feel blessed to have known as far back as junior high school what I wanted to do with my life, as a couple of teachers told me they thought I was a good writer. Then, I fell in love with newspaper composition in high school, cinching my decision.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned about myself over the years, it’s the satisfaction of seeing exactly what I’ve accomplished after putting in the work — from laying out a features page to writing and rewriting a column to mowing or raking the lawn to raising a couple of children.
It’s funny, though. I think I’ll always miss the smell of newspaper ink.