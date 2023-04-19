The Iowa Supreme Court said it loud and clear: The governor is not above the law.

The high court’s ruling issued last week was a significant victory for advocates of open government, including Iowa Capital Dispatch and our deputy editor Clark Kauffman. We were among the plaintiffs in the case because it was the only avenue left to maintain the Iowa Open Records Law as a meaningful, enforceable statute.

Recommended for you

Obradovich has been covering Iowa government and politics for more than 30 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.