The Archdiocese of Dubuque and Archbishop Michael Jackels have announced the following area ministry appointments, renewals and reassignments, effective July 13:
• The Rev. Anthony Boahen, associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, St. Joseph Parish in Earlville, St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Petersburg and St. Paul Parish in Worthington has been reassigned as Pastor of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish in Eagle Center, Sacred Heart Parish in La Porte City and St. Paul Parish in Traer.
• The Rev. Greg Bahl, associate pastor of the Cathedral of St. Raphael Parish and St. Patrick Parish in Dubuque, has been reassigned as Pastor and Chaplain of Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Bahl will continue his ministry as director of the archdiocesan office of worship.
• The Rev. John Haugen will continue for a six-year-term as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Colesburg, St. Mark Parish in Edgewood, St. Joseph Parish in Elkader, St. Mary Parish in Strawberry Point and Sacred Heart Parish in Volga.
• The Rev. Martin Gyan Obeng has been assigned as associate pastor at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, St. Joseph Parish in Earlville, St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Petersburg and St. Paul Parish in Worthington.
• After his ordination, Deacon Martin Coolidge will be assigned as associate pastor of the Cathedral of St. Raphael Parish and St. Patrick Parish in Dubuque, with chaplaincy duties, together with Father Andy Upah, at Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque.
• The Rev. Philip Kwabena Agyei has been assigned as associate pastor of Resurrection Parish in Dubuque.
• The Rev. Alan Dietzenbach has been assigned as the director of the First-Five-Year Priest Program, in addition to his present duties.