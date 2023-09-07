GALENA, Ill. — From the moment you arrive at Berning Family Farm just outside of Galena, you can’t help but be happy. From the collies who greet you and the friendly goats who relish the attention to the most adorable donkeys you could ever want to meet, and a few Jersey cows that Tim Berning describes as “big dogs,” it is a farm built for kids.
And as Tim, 67, segues out of dairy farming and into the life of a retired grandpa, he’s handing the reins to his sons — Dusty, 41 and Chad, 38. While it will be a working farm under the guidance of the next generation, Tim also plans on it being the paradise he knows his grandchildren will enjoy.
The Berning Family Farm has been in operation for 80 years, when Tim’s grandfather, Earl Berning, bought it. The operation has stayed small, with about 40 cows and 200 acres.
“We grow corn, beans and alfalfa, and it all goes right back to the cows,” said Chad.
Chad’s wife Jen, 38, and Dusty’s wife Beth, 41, often bring the grandkids — Chad and Jen’s son Colin, 8, and Dusty and Beth’s kids Ellie, 13, Reed, 11 and Betsy, 7, to the farm where they enjoy spending time with Tim and his wife Lynn, 65.
Tim began his exit plan several years ago, when he began seasonally milking his herd.
“I’ve loved this job my whole life,” he said. “But the winters were always the worst. It just got to the point that one really bad winter, I said, ‘I’ve got to do something different here.’”
Tim worked with a vet to come up with a plan that would make it easier for him to milk seasonally.
“It just worked,” he said. “And it kept me going for five more years.”
Chad, who also works full-time off the farm, is taking over the crops, and will be adding some beef cows as well. Dusty, who is employed as a teacher, spends his free time, particularly in the summer, working on the farm.
Tim said retiring, or at least retiring as much as he’s going to, has been difficult.
“We buy 3-day-old calves from a neighboring farm and raise them up to feeder calves,” he said. “So I’m going to continue doing that. I’m going to help Chad with the crop end of things, and I’m probably as retired as I’m going to get for a while. Yeah, getting rid of the dairy part of it is really hard.”
But the dairy cows didn’t go far.
“He sold them to a young couple right up the road,” Lynn said. “He loves knowing where they are, and they’re doing a great job with them.”
Tim said his work schedule is already a lot more relaxed.
“It does free me up,” he said. “Because you have to be on (the cows’ schedule). It was the schedule I was getting tired of. But now I can work around ballgames and other activities for a while now. I’ve never met a cow that can tell time anyway.”
Jen, who grew up in Chicago’s western suburbs before moving to Galena with her family when she was a teen, said she loves that son Colin has the opportunity to enjoy farm life.
“He’s already decided he’s taking over the farm,” she said. “I love that we can bring him here. There’s always something to do, and he can jump right in and help.”
Tim’s parents also founded The Workshop, an organization that provides job opportunity to people with disabilities. Lynn is the board’s executive director.
“I had a sister with Down’s syndrome, and when she got to be a certain age, my mom and dad and two or three other sets of parents realized something had to be done to help as they grew into adulthood,” Tim said. “And that was 62 years ago.”
While the farm has shrunk its dairy herd, its general animal menagerie seems to be growing by the day.
“It’s fun to have an animal you don’t care if you make money on or not,” Tim said. “I admit I’ve gotten attached to them. I talk to them every morning. They’re fun to watch, and all of the grandkids bring their friends to see them. And they do a good job taking care of them and feeding them.”
Even though he’s moved away from the dairy business, it’s a good bet that Tim Berning will never completely give up farming, even if it’s just talking to the animals every morning.
“It’s defnitely a disease you can’t get rid of,” he said.