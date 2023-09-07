GALENA, Ill. — From the moment you arrive at Berning Family Farm just outside of Galena, you can’t help but be happy. From the collies who greet you and the friendly goats who relish the attention to the most adorable donkeys you could ever want to meet, and a few Jersey cows that Tim Berning describes as “big dogs,” it is a farm built for kids.

And as Tim, 67, segues out of dairy farming and into the life of a retired grandpa, he’s handing the reins to his sons — Dusty, 41 and Chad, 38. While it will be a working farm under the guidance of the next generation, Tim also plans on it being the paradise he knows his grandchildren will enjoy.

