PHILADELPHIA — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims, a system experts say is discriminatory.
Ken Jenkins, 60, and his wife Amy Lewis today delivered 50,000 petitions demanding equal treatment for Black players to Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who is overseeing the massive settlement. Former players who suffer dementia or other diagnoses can be eligible for a payout.
Under the settlement, however, the NFL has insisted on using a scoring algorithm on the dementia testing that assumes Black men start with lower cognitive skills. They must therefore score much lower than whites to show enough mental decline to win an award. The practice, which went unnoticed until 2018, has made it harder for Black former players to get awards.
BASEBALL
Five more teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85% of their players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination, raising the total to 12 of the 30 clubs.
Major League Baseball and its players’ union said Friday that four additional teams had reached the 85% level of having received final doses and would be able to relax protocols within two weeks. The teams were not identified.
MILWAUKEE — Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers has retired a week after signing a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves. MLB.com first reported Flowers’ decision and noted that he hurt his back last weekend.
GOLF
Mickelson accepts exemption to US Open
Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open.
Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
McKINNEY, Texas — Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it’s already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17-under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
DULUTH, Ga. — Stephen Ames shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Ames, 57, had an opening bogey and seven birdies for a one-stroke lead over Paul Goydos.
BIRMINGHAM, England — Eddie Pepperell holed a birdie putt from 40 feet on the 18th to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the British Masters and move into position to win the event for the second time in four years.
Six players were one stroke off the lead — Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill (both 70), Italians Edoardo Molinari (64) and Guido Migliozzo (67), Poland’s Adrian Meronk (65) and South Africa’s Dean Burmester (65).
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Friday for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season.
A player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he accumulates 16 technicals during the regular season. For every two additional technicals during the regular season, a one-game suspension without pay follows.
HOCKEY
CALGARY, Alberta — In another bizarre anomaly in an NHL season with a COVID-19 backdrop, Calgary and Vancouver will play each other three times next week while every other team in the league is either squaring off in the postseason or already done for the year.
Neither the Flames nor the Canucks made the playoffs and the results of their three games will only count toward where the clubs rank in the entry draft lottery (Vancouver also has to play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday).
HORSE RACING
BALTIMORE— Army Wife pulled off a mild upset win in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course as embattled trainer Bob Baffert’s favored Beautiful Gift finished a well-beaten seventh. Army Wife beat Willful Woman by 2 3/4 lengths for her third victory and first in a graded stakes and Maker’s first Black-Eyed Susan.