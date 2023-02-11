The Dubuque County Secondary Roads Department and Board of Supervisors are planning far less road construction in the next budget year, due to inflation, an intentionally aggressive previous year and uncertainty with the state Legislature.

The budget County Engineer Russell Weber requested for major road projects in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, is less than half what the department will have completed by this fiscal year’s end on June 30. The current year’s project list boasted 38.15 miles of roads paved or resurfaced, nine bridges or other water structures replaced and $16.5 million spent of local funds. Weber requested $8.275 million for the coming year, to pave or resurface 13.11 miles of roads and replace five bridges or other structures.

