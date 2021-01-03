A Dubuque nonprofit has opted to resume a loan program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In mid-April, job creation and community revitalization nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives announced a $2 million program to offer $10,000 loans to small businesses which could show that they were negatively impacted by the pandemic. Originally, these could be bridge loans, just to hold businesses over until federal aid came in. Then, though, rather than paying it right back, the businesses had the option to extend those loans to three years — at no interest for the first six months, then with 1% interest thereafter.
On Saturday, the group announced that the program proved so popular and helpful that it will begin accepting applications for the loans again on Monday.
City of Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors puts some of her city hours to work for Dubuque Initiatives, for which the group reimburses the city. She said 51 businesses took advantage of the program in the spring and summer.
“We’re looking at the winter and thought there might be other companies needing some further assistance,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “It’s going to be a cold, dark winter for some of these companies. Recently, at Dubuque Initiatives meetings, members said ‘Well, the government still hasn’t gotten moving.’ So, they’re doing a relaunch.”
Since that decision, Congress passed and President Trump signed the long-awaited most recent COVID-19 relief package — a $600 billion suite of relief items, including a return of the Payroll Protection Program for companies. But, Dubuque Initiatives board members are not so optimistic.
“The response from Washington has been very frustrating,” said the group’s president, Kevin Lynch. “They could still hold this up, haggle over details, for who knows how long. Businesses are just not able to wait that long. That’s not how it works in the real world. We’re able to be a little more flexible.”
And, this time, Dubuque Initiatives is going further, by allowing nonprofit organizations to also qualify for the loans.
Businesses and nonprofits must be located within Dubuque city limits to be eligible for the loan program, due to the Dubuque Initiatives mission statement.
Interested entities must call the COVID-19 small business helpline at 563-588-3350. Helpline counselors will make sure would-be applicants are eligible for the loans. They will then be directed to the East Central Intergovernmental Association, where staff will help administer the program.
“They’ll just need financials year-to-date, plus prior years’ and some other business documents — articles of incorporation, that kind of thing,” said ECIA Director of Economic Development Matt Specht. “We tried to make it as painless and efficient as we could.”
A wide range of companies benefited from the loans in the first round.
The pandemic hit Backpocket Dubuque, 333 E 10th St., just as the taproom owners were wrapping up an expansion inside.
“None of our plans counted on a complete shutdown of almost three months and the ongoing depression we’re experiencing in overall sales,” said owner Jake Simmons. “We had chosen in February to do an expansion in our basement arcade, putting a full bar down there. We were set to open that expansion on March 15 ... which it turned out was really poor timing.”
Simmons had already applied for PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Loans but was still awaiting aid when the Dubuque Initiatives program opened.
Regarding the federal aid, “they didn’t have the rules figured out,” he said. “We thought we would get it eventually but until then ...”
Simmons said that Dubuque Initiatives, on the other hand, made the process simple and had the money in his Backpocket account in mere days.
That immediacy was crucial to River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., as well, according to owner Sue Davis.
“We needed it right away so we could change our business model,” she said. “We had to promote and get our customers used to using our website for ordering. That actually takes more staff than someone waiting at the counter. That $10,000 came so quickly I couldn’t believe it. And it was a long time before the other aid came.”
Tanya Billmeyer, owner of Float and Fly Wellness Studio, 1344 Locust Street recommended the loans for any small business in need.
“We’re actually using those funds to keep our doors open right now,” she said. “A lot of small businesses will not survive this into 2021. And part of that is because some of those earlier (federal) loan payments are now coming due. Having that kind of local support is critical in keeping our small businesses alive.”
Billmeyer said she had also been grateful to have had one local person she worked with throughout the process, rather than a rotating cast of people working nationally with the federal programs.
The funds being used to provide these loans are coming from the revenues Dubuque Initiatives collected from its recent sale of the Roshek Building.