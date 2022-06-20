ALBURNETT
June 13 at Midland (DH)
The Pirates made easy work of the Stars with the sweep on Monday night 11-0 and 11-8 in the night cap game.
Sophomore Lonna Wickman lined one up middle in the first scoring Martin for an early lead. Wickman had three RBI and two stolen bases on the night. Senior ace pitcher Haliey Carolan struck out the side in order in the bottom of the third. The Pirates stormed back with momentum tacking on six runs in the top of the fourth. They added four more in the next three innings to take game one 11-0.
Head coach Nate Robertson said, “Hailey threw well for us again. For softball it really starts in the circle and she is starting to come around this season.”
The Pirates scored early in game two with three runs in the top of the first. Alburnett scored in six of its seven innings including three more runs in the fourth. Midland answered in the bottom of the fifth with four making the score 9-8 Pirates. Alburnett added two runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
Two freshmen were the stars on the night for the Pirates. Avery Houts had two doubles and Maci Jahnel led the team with three of the Pirates 10 stolen bases.
June 14 SB vs MFL MarMac
The Pirates kept up its aggressive play on Tuesday night against the Bulldogs. Lacey Neighbor, Sr. was the star of the night scoring three runs, with three RBI and a beautiful triple. A six run sixth inning sealed the game 13-1. Izzy Graubard threw a good game for the Pirates, not allowing them to string together too many multi hits in a row.
“We did some nice things tonight. A lot of girls are starting to put solid contact on the ball, and be aggressive on the base path.” Robertson said, “It’s the way we should have started out the year, but it’s great.”
June 16 vs Starmont (DH)
The Pirates continued with an outstanding week of play on Thursday night sweeping the Stars in a double header 8-0 and 8-1. Carolan came back and threw another gem with 12 strikeouts.
It was more aggressive running on the bases that helped seal the wins. Savannah Caves, So. connected with two doubles and one of the Pirates 12 stolen bases.
When the Pirates get on base good things happen. Sophomore Payton Scott and Gralynn Martin each had three stolen bases in game one. Seven players recorded a SB.
Game two, it was the Pirate young guns who stole the show. Eighth grader Katelynn Bowler picked up her first varsity start win and sophomore Ally Olmstead connected with four RBI, including a homerun and stolen base in the 8-1 win.
“Overall, we were able to hammer out five wins this week.” Robertson said, “It should give us confidence going into next week.”
CENTER POINT-URBANAThe Pointers had a very rough busy eight game in five-day week going 1-8 against some very tough ranked 3A schools. They held their own in all but one game showing this team’s grit and determination to keep getting better.
June 13 at Mount Vernon (DH)
Playing the No. 1 team in the state is never easy. In game one the Pointers played really well taking the game into extra innings. Game one they fought hard losing 8-5. In game two Mount Vernon won 10-0.
In game one, the (17-1) Mustangs got on the board first in the bottom of the first with two runs. CPU answered back in the top of the second with a run. They added another in the top of the fourth to tie the score 2-1. Each team added a run in the fifth and seventh inning to take it into extra innings. After keeping CPU from getting a run across in the top of the inning Mount Vernon sealed the game putting across three runs for the 8-5 win. Game two it was a big five run fourth inning by the Mustangs that hurt CPU.
June 15 vs CCA (DH)
For the second game in a row, CPU faced another top team in the state in the (18-1) Clippers from Clear Creek-Amana splitting the double header a game apiece.
A huge four run sixth in game one propelled CCA to a 6-2 win. Senior Kora Katcher and sophomore Sophie Simon accounted for CPU’s two runs with an RBI each. Junior Olivia Perez and Simon each had a double. Eighth grader Ella Simon pitched a complete game giving up just nine hits with only two walks.
Game two CPU showed why this staff believes in this team. The 1-0 win was far from pretty, but CPU did a great job and got themselves out of self-inflicted wounds in multiple innings to take game two from the now 18-2 Clippers.
Freshman pitcher Mya Hillers with a deep shot to center field in the first inning drove home junior Ryanne Hansen for the game’s lone run.
Hillers threw a really nice game from the mound pitching a complete game giving up just five hits. The Clippers had multiple chances to take the lead. But this pesky young, but talented Pointer team never gave up finding a way to overcome some mistakes and keep CCA from scoring.
CCA loaded the bases in the top of the second with no outs. Two force-outs at home plate, a slow roller to a hustling Tara Crowley from third, and a throw home ended the inning with no damage done.
CCA had chances in the third, fourth and fifth innings getting runners in scoring position, but CPU found a way to get themselves out of trouble in every inning not allowing any runs.
CPU settled down in the final two innings taking the win from a very talented Clippers team.
June 16 at Benton Community
CPU played two very tough games against the Bobcats from Benton on Thursday night but were unable to hold off the Bobcats losing game one 5-4 and game two 11-10.
In game one, Benton held the lead early 2-0 after four innings. CPU put two across in the top of the fifth, but Benton answered with one of their own. Benton added two in the sixth. CPU battled in the seventh putting two across but fell just short losing 5-4.
Game two nightcap was another barnburner with both teams’ offenses taking control. Benton again took the early lead scoring two in the second and three in the third. CPU answered with three in the top of the fourth and added one more in the fifth to cut the lead to 5-4 Bobcats. Benton had the answer again, scoring three in the bottom of the fifth.
The CPU bats came alive in the sixth scoring six runs, while the defense did its part holding Benton scoreless giving the Pointers a 10-8 lead heading into the seventh. Benton held CPU scoreless but was able to get two runs across to put the game into extra innings. After holding CPU scoreless, Benton put a run across for the win.
June 18 at CR Xavier
CPU ended its weeks at Xavier on Saturday. They fell to the 13-8 Burlington Grayhounds 3-0 in game one, and a close one to the host Saints 4-3.
Assistant coach Ashley Perez commented about the week’s action. “Our pitching has been really strong. We need to cut down on errors in all our games if we want to win heading into the second half of the season.”
CENTRAL CITYThe No. 13 1A Wildcats came into the week with plenty of momentum feeling good knowing that every game this week was a good chance for a win. After finishing 1-1 on Saturday at Bellevue the Wildcats finished the week with a 6-1 record.
June 13 at Marquette Catholic (DH)
Central City loaded a big yellow bus for a TRC East-West showdown road game at Bellevue on Monday evening. The Wildcats struck early in game one with a big six run second inning and solid defensive play giving Central City a nice 8-2. Marquette Catholic put a couple runs up in the middle innings, and tried a late seventh inning comeback scoring four, but the Wildcats shut down their hopes taking game one 10-6.
Central City’s bats took center stage in the game two 11-0 shutout win. The Wildcats played small ball with 10 of the 14 hits being singles. Sophomore Issabelle Whitson led the way offensively going 2-3 with two singles, a double and three RBI, and one stolen base. Junior Cami Ellis also led with three RBI.
Senior ace Sara Reid pitched four solid innings giving up one hit while striking out eight batters.
June 14 vs Belle Plaine
The Wildcats welcomed the Plainsman of Belle Plaine to town on Tuesday night for some non-conference action. This game was a battle between pitchers and defenses. In the end it was 10 strikeouts from its ace Reid and an RBI from Ellis that sent the 10-8 Belle Plaine team home with a 1-0 loss.
June 18 at Bellevue Tourn.
The Wildcats ended their week going 1-1 on the day falling to Maquoketa in game one 7-1. In game two against Calama-Wheatland it was a big five run sixth inning that sealed the 9-2 win. No stats were available in time for production.
NORTH LINNJune 16 vs Lisbon
The Thursday night showdown between the two top teams in Class 1A took place in Troy Mills. The billing and hype lived up to its names as both teams brought their A-game splitting the double header a game apiece.
Lisbon came out of the gates on a mission, driving Lynx pitcher Ellie Flanagan’s first pitch over the fence. 1-0 Lions after one pitch. North Linn bounced back in the bottom of the first when senior Jenna Lemley launched one over the center field fence to tie the score at 1-1.
Head coach Chad Spore said, “Lisbon came ready to play today. It started with the first pitch.”
Game two would come down to which teams pitching would excel with both aces pitching game one. That difference maker in the nightcap was Lynx freshman Kylie Munson. Munson pitched 3 2/3 solid innings giving up only five hits and three runs.
Lisbon came out in game two, like game one, scoring early with a run in the first. North Linn answered with one in the second and third. Both teams put up two runs in the fifth inning. Lynx with the lead and a win 4-3.
Getting the nod for defensive player of the game goes to Robinson. Libson made her bring her A-game, testing the juniors’ arm and accuracy all night long. Robinson was ready and played a great game with four putouts in six chances.
“Peyton Robinson is just such a tough competitor. I am really proud of how resilient this team was, coming through late in game two.” said Spore
Offensive player of the game goes to senior Jill Smith. Just give her the player of the week. Smith blasted two more balls over the fence in game two.
June 17-18 at West Delaware
Friday night the Lynx faced the 6-14 Independence Mustangs coming away with a too close 8-7 win. Indee came ready to play, scoring seven runs in the first four innings to the Lynx one.
Fortunately for coach Spore his team is resilient. The Lynx offense found its mojo in the bottom of the fourth scoring six runs to tie it at 7-7.
When you play in the tiebreaker inning, you absolutely have to score the player on second. It was very fortunate for the Lynx that sophomore Skylar Benesh was on second base. The Lynx needed Smith who was up to execute and she did by hitting the ball to the right side to move Benesh over to third with just one out. Lemley who was also having a great week knocked her in for the go-ahead and game winning run.
“Independence really surprised us. We had to change up our style a bit to manufacture some runs.” Spore said, “Ellie and our defense came up huge, not allowing Independence to score in the top of the seventh.”
Day two the Lynx would face two Class 4A teams in Davenport West and Linn-Mar. The Lynx fell to the Falcons of West 5-3. In game two the lions were able to come aways with a 4-0 win.
“Our pitchers pitched great today. Of the nine runs scored on us, only one was earned. Those two teams are really good and we were right there with them.”
“Our defense, which is normally very tight, really struggled early in both games. We couldn’t get out of our early holes”
“Slow starts were definitely a trend for the week, we will make that a focus for improvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.