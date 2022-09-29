The University of Dubuque volleyball team swept past Luther, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20, on Wednesday.
Emma Powell led the Spartans with 20 kills and 19 digs. Kaylynn Murray contributed three service aces and had 23 assists.
The Spartans improved to 8-7 overall, and 2-1 in the American Rivers Conference.
UW-Platteville 3, Edgewood 0 — At Madison, Wis.: Emma Carlson served four aces and smashed 10 kills, Bri Gartner added 13 digs, and Sam Rossetti contributed 22 assists to lead the Pioneers (14-4, 0-2 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Conference) to their fourth straight win on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23.
Cornell 3, Loras 0 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: James Keefe led Loras (4-11) with 13 kills, Sara Hoskins added 23 assists and 17 digs, but the Duhawks were swept, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, UW-Whitewater 2 — At Rock Bowl: Ryleigh O’Brien scored in the 27th minute and Erin Rieckens’ goal at 76:31 gave the Duhawks the lead, but Whitewater scored late to earn a draw. Kyndal Wells stopped three shots in net as Loras moved to 6-0-3 on the year
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cedar Falls 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2 — At Wahlert: Anna Roling and Ella Kelleher each drilled 12 kills, Olivia Donovan was all over the court with 40 assists and 21 digs, but the Class 3A No. 12-ranked Golden Eagles couldn’t hang on to a 2-0 lead over 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls on Tuesday, 25-27, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 15-11.
Southwestern 3, Fennimore 1 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: At Hazel Green, Wis.: Bailey Schneider delivered 16 kills and five blocks, Deanna Ramaker added 40 assists and 16 digs, and the Wildcats topped Fennimore on senior night on Tuesday, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 27-25.
BOYS GOLF
Dubuque Senior 347, Dubuque Hempstead 366 — At Galena, Ill.: Nate Obbink fired an 80 to pace the Rams to a dual victory over Hempstead and earn medalist honors at Eagle Ridge’s North Course. Owen King (87), Tony Zuccaro (89) and Ryan Uthe (91) scored for Senior.
Wil Sigwarth led Hempstead with a 90, followed by Charlie Setter (91), Drew Lewis (91) and Grant Nelson (94).
River Ridge/Scales Mound 1st — At Galena, Ill.: River Ridge/Scales Mound (342) edged Fulton (346) by four strokes to claim the Northwest Upstate Illini boys conference tournament at Galena Golf Club. Thomas Hereau (80) paced RR/SM, followed by Isaac Rife (85), George Winter (88) and Camden Flack (89).
Galena (351) placed third and was led by Ryan Stoffregen (78), who tied for runner-up medalist honors. Joey Heller (89), Connor Glasgow (91) and Jacob Furloing (93) also counted scores for the Pirates.
Jacob Lange fired a 78 to match Stoffregen for second place individually and led East Dubuque (367) to fourth place as a team. Carter Widmeier (89), Crue Meyer (96) and Elijah Hamilton (104) rounded out the Warriors’ scoring.
Stockton (374) finished fifth as a team and was led by Jared Dvorak (83) and Bennet Graves (90). Arrison Bauer (100) adn Blake Zink (101) counted scores for the Blackhawks.
Lange runner-up — At Galena, Ill.: East Dubuque’s Jacob Lange shot an 83 to place second individually at an Illinois Class 1A Regional at Galena Golf Club. River Ridge’s Camden Flack (84) placed third and will join Lange at next Monday’s sectionals at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
River Ridge (349) placed second as a team, and Galena (360) finished third in the team standings to advance to Monday’s sectional round. Galena’s Connor Glasgow led the Pirates with an 85, but narrowly missed qualifying individually with a fourth-place finish.
.
