Normally around this time of year, Robbie Sieverding is preparing to hit the road.
The University of Dubuque men’s basketball coach would have a list of a dozen or so tournaments to hit up this summer. He’d be in the throes of planning the Spartans’ annual camp, which fields more than 40 high school teams annually. And he’d be working with his staff to narrow down his top prospects, circling the places they’ll be the next few months and making arrangements to see those kids, face-to-face, ever angling to get potential future Spartans onto UD’s campus.
But 2020 has been anything but normal. College coaches like Sieverding are faced with a unique dilemma — selling their programs from a distance with a group of prep athletes they’ve never met in person.
“It’s a totally different ballgame right now,” Sieverding said. “Now it’s about trying to develop those relationships through social media and phone calls. It’s definitely presented some challenges, but it’s the same for everybody right now.”
While college athletes are enjoying a prolonged offseason, their coaches are never technically off the clock when it comes to recruiting. The spring-summer portion of the year tends to be a make-or-break point when it comes to landing commitments. For sports like basketball and volleyball, it’s a prime period for making necessary in-roads with prospects at travel tournaments.
With a whole nation on lockdown from the coronavirus and no AAU showcases to speak of, it’s forced these coaches to get more creative than ever on the recruiting trail. They’re delving harder than ever into virtual recruiting tactics.
“It’s a huge time. When we’re going to watch a recruit, we might see a junior or sophomore that we feel like we need to keep an eye on, and the summer has been good for those follow ups,” said Justin Heinzen, Loras women’s basketball coach. “(Prospects are) losing that opportunity to showcase what they can do. Not being able to showcase their growth (at travel tournaments) is a big deal. It’s a mass market for being able to watch a lot of kids and be able to check them off, add them on and prioritize.”
When it comes to Dubuque’s institutions (Loras, UD and Clarke), one of the biggest selling points for athletes is the campus visit, where recruits are able to peek around facilities, meet future classmates and teammates, and receive a hands-on exploration of the programs they’re interested in pursuing. Since the shutdown, local colleges have placed an emphasis on virtual tours — pre-arranged, personalized visits set up remotely via the web.
With social distancing tying their hands, coaches are making due. But nothing beats face-to-face interaction, where the prospects can see the programs unfiltered and the coaches can better gauge recruits they’re scouting.
“There’s a lot of small things: how they interact with teammates, how they come in and out of games, how they warm up and prepare. Those are all small things that we try to look at during dead times in the game,” Sieverding said. “You get a highlight film and everybody’s making shots, but you don’t see the body language.”
Since the shutdown, Clarke women’s volleyball coach Bryndon Paulsen said his inbox has been flooded with athletes sending in game film. Tape is always a useful tool for evaluating potential, Paulsen said, but there’s a lot more to be gathered from watching a prospect in person.
“I don’t really like going just off of film. I know a lot of coaches don’t,” said Paulsen. “Just seeing them in person, for so many reasons, is better. You can see, attitude-wise, how they play the game. You can’t always see that on film. You can see the reactions. There’s a lot that kind of goes into who the player is as a person.”
With a handful of exceptions, local coaches have already settled on their incoming class of freshmen athletes. Early May is primarily used for getting a jump on recruiting upcoming seniors.
That class — the Class of 2021 — could be the biggest victim during this strange climate of recruiting. Without youth travel sports, it’s harder for coaches to discover new talent. They also can’t accurately monitor how a player they spied last offseason may have improved into this summer.
“For the players that benefit from AAU, they’re going to lose out,” Heinzen said, adding that he’s hopeful club tournaments can pick up again, safely, in July. “I think we’ll be in the dark on the (Class of 2021). Our list is going to be a little bit thinner and not as well prepared on the incoming seniors.”
Paulsen said this period of recruiting is “like flying blind” for a lot of coaches. Although that’s less than ideal, social distancing has at least delivered the same disadvantage across college sports.
This has forced everyone to think differently about how they field their teams. The programs that gain an edge will likely be the ones that best think outside the box.
“Part of the thing about flying blind is all the other senses are heightened,” Paulsen said. “It’s not that all of our senses have been taken away. Just the primary one that we use.”