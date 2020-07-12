Police identify shooting suspect
Police on Monday released the name of the person they say fatally shot a man the previous week in downtown Dubuque.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, of Dubuque, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. A conviction on the first charge is punishable by life in prison without parole.
He will be held on $2 million bond upon his arrest, according to a press release.
Police said he shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, of Dubuque, in the chest at about 6 p.m. July 2 in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near its intersection with Bluff Street. Police said city traffic cameras show the two men argued, then had a physical altercation before Ellison pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired.
Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said Ellison and Smothers were acquaintances, but he could not say what the two were arguing about.
City of Dubuque sues Starbucks over traffic
The City of Dubuque is taking a national coffee chain to court over a traffic headache, an action that could hold up the opening of a popular fast-food restaurant.
The city alleges Starbucks Corp., 2620 Dodge St., has unlawfully created or continued a public nuisance by “obstructing public ways and property by using property abutting a public street in such a way that obstructs vehicular traffic,” according to court documents.
Long drive-thru lines and a confusing intersection at the coffee shop’s Plaza 20 Shopping Center location have created daily traffic backups.
The city issued Starbucks a $750 citation for violating city ordinances and is requesting the business remedy the traffic quandary.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County on July 29.
Manchester employer to add 40 jobs
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A tool and equipment manufacturer has begun an expansion that will create about 40 new jobs in Manchester.
Donna Boss, executive director of Delaware County Economic Development, said crews will construct a 76,500 square-foot expansion onto the Stanley Black & Decker facility in Manchester, located at 621 Grant St. The project will more than triple the size of the existing facility, which spans about 30,000 square feet, according to Boss.
She noted that Stanley Black & Decker already is among the top five employers in the county and praised the company’s continued growth during an economic downturn.
Council aims to fill vacant seat soon
Dubuque City Council members intend to fill a vacant seat by the end of the month, citing a desire to have a new person in place for the council’s annual goal-setting process in August.
Council members voted, 6-0, on Wednesday during a special meeting to fill the Ward 1 seat vacated by Brett Shaw by appointment.
Shaw resigned effective last week as he relocates to the Quad Cities for work. His term expires at the end of 2021.
Council members have 60 days to make an appointment. If council members cannot agree on an appointment, then filling the seat automatically will go to a special election, according to state law.
Council delays Five Flags vote
Dubuque City Council members will wait until at least 2022 to ask residents to vote on a massive expansion of Five Flags Center.
Council members voted, 5-2, on Monday night to postpone the Five Flags referendum to an undetermined date and table the issue until January 2022.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommended the delay, citing a projected $11.9 million revenue shortfall for this fiscal year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “that could lead to service cuts and employee layoffs.”
Wahlert volleyball coach resigns
Twenty years ago, a high school freshman girl named Lindsey Kane donned a Dubuque Wahlert volleyball uniform for the first time.
From that point forward, Kane was in love. Those school colors had a heavy hand in shaping her next two decades.
She helped the Golden Eagles win three Iowa state championships as a player. She got married. She took over as head volleyball coach and guided Wahlert to three more titles. She was pregnant with her first-born during one championship run. The next season, her players held her infant son, Theo, while they celebrated a three-peat.
All of this was done while she proudly wore the blue and gold.
That is why it was with the heaviest heart that Lindsey (Kane) Beaves made “the hardest decision of my life” last week.
On Thursday, Wahlert announced that she is stepping down as head Eagles volleyball coach after seven seasons.
Beaves and her husband, Matt, have been trying for several months to conceive a second child through in vitro fertilization. Due to the unknowns about fall volleyball season as well as the many health risks presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Beaves said her resignation is what’s in the best interest for herself and her young family.
board turning over Linwood to state
A state agency soon will take charge of the floundering Linwood Cemetery because of its financial situation, the Dubuque cemetery’s board of directors has decided.
“You can go into this receivership two different ways: voluntarily or involuntarily,” said Ken Miller, a member of the Linwood Cemetery Association board of directors. “We went into this voluntarily. We aren’t out of money yet, but we know it’s coming. We don’t want to wake up someday and say, ‘How do we pay our employees?’” When a cemetery enters into a receivership agreement with the Iowa Insurance Division, the agency that oversees the process, it grants the state permission to take ownership of the operation.
The agreement allows the division to assist the cemetery with its finances and ensure it continues to operate, according to Chance McElhaney, the division’s communications director and legislative liaison. The changes made often are not noticeable to the surrounding community or the families with loved ones already in the cemetery.