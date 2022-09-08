Job title/occupation/place of employment: Executive and artistic director, Grand Opera House.
Volunteer activities:
Commissioner/Chair, Arts and Culture Affairs Advisory Commission, City of Dubuque.
Adjudicator, Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards.
Adjudicator/guest artist, Iowa Thespian Festival.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, theater performance and design and production, University of Northern Iowa. Master of Fine Arts in theater arts, University of Arizona. Ph.D. in arts administration and acting/directing, Texas Tech University.
Family: Single.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My previous teachers because they showed me the possibilities and gave me the tools to be successful in life and my artistic career.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Travel and attend arts and culture events.
One word to describe me: Dedicated.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: That I had the good fortune to study abroad twice, in Spain and Prague, Czech Republic.
Greatest fear: Disappointing people.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: I’m passionate about providing experiences to people of all ages that demonstrate the value of the arts and how imperative they are to our everyday lives.
