PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- More than 3,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given to Grant County residents as of today, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Elsewhere as of today, the state reported that 1,722 doses to Iowa County residents; 1,171 doses to Lafayette County residents; and 667 doses to Crawford County residents.
Statewide, 310,256 doses had been administered as of Thursday, and 56,680 residents have been fully vaccinated by receiving the required two doses. The state did not provide county-specific data regarding fully vaccinated residents.