The Western Dubuque softball team just keeps on rolling.
After defeating Iowa City West, 10-0, in consecutive games Saturday at Farley Park, the Bobcats have now won eight in a row. During the winning streak, WD has outscored its opponents, 62-12.
Sara Horsfield collected six hits on the day, while Sydney Kennedy and Audrey Biermann had four each. Kennedy and Meredith Hoerner earned the wins in the circle. Western Dubuque is now 22-2 on the season.
PREP BASEBALL
(Friday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 4-7, Cedar Falls 2-1 — At Petrakis Park: Jared Walter went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Ryan Brosius was 3-for-3 in the opener to back Jared Stoll, who scattered three hits in five innings of work to earn the win. In the nightcap, Wahlert (15-6) got three hits from Garrett Kadolph and two from Jack Walsh, while Tommy Specht drove in two runs. Derek Tauber earned the pitching win after going 5 2/3 innings, and Bryce Rudiger earned the save.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-11, Western Dubuque 1-3 — At Farley, Iowa: Garrett Baumhover and Bryn Vantiger had two hits apiece, and Vantiger drove in the lone run in the opener for Western Dubuque (8-11). In the nightcap, Sawyer Nauman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and his younger brother, Tucker, added a pair of hits, including a double.
Maquoketa Valley 11-8, Central City 1-2 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats (10-5) scored nine times in the fourth inning and finished with nine hits in the opener. In the nightcap, Maquoketa Valley made the most of six hits and nine walks to complete the Tri-Rivers sweep.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bernard 5, Cascade 4 — At Worthington, Iowa: Noah Susong and Joey Surtain each went 2-for-3 to lead Bernard past Cascade in a tightly-contest first round game in the Worthington tournament. Trace Hoffman tossed five innings in relief to earn the victory on the mound. Bryce Simon homered and had two hits for Cascade.
Balltown 1, Rickardsville 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Charlie Jaeger scattered three hits, struck out six and walked four in the seven-inning complete-game victory in the opening round of the Worthington Tournament on Thursday. Colton Knox singled in the lone run for the walk-off win. Jeff Steele took the hard-luck loss despite striking out 10.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
Berber City 3, Union Dubuque 1 — At Chicago: Patrick Asamoah scored the equalizing goal early in the second half for Union, but Berber City finished the game with two late second half goals Friday night. Patience Yuha assisted on the Dubuque goal. Union (1-2-4) plays June 26 at Dekalb and July 3 at Cedar Rapids before returning home on July 10 to face Chicago City.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Area coaches recognized — Three area track & field coaches were recognized by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches for their efforts in the 2021 season.
Dubuque Wahlert girls coach Tim Berning was named state coach of the year in Class 3A, as the Golden Eagles claimed the team title at the state meet last month. Bellevue boys coach Scott Jess and Comets girls coach Judy Michels were selected as at-large coaches of the year in Class 2A.